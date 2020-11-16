The Indiana State Board of Education seeks broad public feedback on ideas for a future accountability model for Indiana’s K-12 schools. The draft framework was created based on stakeholder feedback received over the summer.
The board is hosting three webinars this month. Each webinar will feature a panel with guests who will ask questions and interact with the framework. The content of each webinar will be geared toward different audiences.
Those webinars are:
• Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m., parents and families;
• Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m., educators;
• Nov. 24 at 8 a.m., administrators.
All times are Eastern standard. For links, visit the state board's website at www.in.gov/sboe/ and scroll down to "Accountability Framework."
The webinars will livestream, but will also be available for viewing after the fact. Individuals are encouraged to watch the webinar the best suits their role and then share feedback via the survey located on the Board’s website or by email.
The deadline to submit input is Friday, December 4, 2020. The Board will review the preliminary feedback at a future meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.