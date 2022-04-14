The Indiana State Board of Education this week approved initiatives aimed at increasing Indiana’s pipeline of special education teachers and addressing a serious shortage in the field.
Of Indiana's 1.1 million students, almost 16% receive special education services, according to an Indiana Department of Education news release.
According to Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, “Through a new license option, approval of additional transition to teaching programs and financial assistance to support training for our current and future special education teachers, we’re committed to supporting our local schools as we seek to grow the pipeline of educators in this high-demand field."
The number of working special education teachers in Indiana declined around 4% from 2014 to 2021, while the number of students in special education grew 12%, according to a Chalkbeat Indiana report, citing IDOE data.
In addition, after this school year, Indiana will no longer grant emergency permits for special education teachers, the result of a change in federal law. It comes at a time when special education teacher shortages are a serious problem not only throughout the state, but across the nation.
Wednesday's actions by the state Board of Education include final approval of an alternative route license in special education.
The new license will allow special education teachers previously working on an emergency permit to continue serving in Indiana classrooms while completing a professional educator license in special education or an addition to their existing license.
It will be valid for three years, require an educator to hold a bachelor’s degree, be employed by an Indiana school and be enrolled in an approved alternative special education program. Over the three years, the educator will work to complete all requirements for professional licensure.
The state board also approved two special education transition to teaching programs to bachelor’s degree holders who are interested in becoming special education teachers.
The programs are offered through the Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education (ICASE) and SPEDACTS, an Indianapolis-based organization that provides special education assistance for schools.
With the addition, Indiana will now have 12 transition to teaching programs available in special education from universities and organizations across the state: #TEACH, ICASE, Indiana University East, Indiana University Northwest, Indiana Wesleyan University, Marian University, Oakland City University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, SPEDACTS, Teachers of Tomorrow, University of Indianapolis and University of Saint Francis.
The state board also received an update on the Indiana Special Education Assisted Licensure (I-SEAL) Initiative.
In partnership with the University of Indianapolis, I-SEAL works to streamline the required coursework for teachers to earn full special education licensure.
It also provides financial assistance and scholarships to educators while they complete these requirements.
Since launching in November 2021, the initiative has provided licensure assistance to more than 400 current and future special education teachers, including current teachers at more than 150 school districts statewide.
Eligible individuals can learn more and apply for assistance by visiting IndianaSEAL.org.
Susan Cobb, executive director of Covered Bridge Special Education Services, believes the programs will help address the existing shortage of special education teachers.
"I think this is a wonderful alternative to get licensed special education teachers. The alternative programs will allow for adults who have a desire to pursue special education degrees to do so while still working in schools in other capacities or while filling the classrooms that need teachers," Cobb said.
"We have several special education teaching positions open for next school year. I look forward to more resources for people interested in these positions."
