State awards $107.8M for local road work

Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation today announced $107.8 million in state funds for a total of 224 Indiana cities, towns and counties.
These are matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Next Level Roads program.
Communities submitted applications for funding during a competitive call for projects in January. Applications were evaluated based on need, current conditions and impact to safety and economic development. Funding for the program comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund.
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds of 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities and have an asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.
State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or less.
Grants awarded in the Wabash Valley include:
• Brazil, $189,405
• Clay City, $217,714
• Clay County, $1 million
• Parke County, $717,972
• Sullivan, $800,613
• Sullivan County, $1 million
• Vermillion County, $613,297
• Vigo County, $217,562
Terre Haute was not an applicant for this grant cycle. It received $838,395 in the fall distribution.
Community Crossings has provided more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016. The next call for projects will open in July 2022.
