The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is defending the three bribery charges filed last year in Marion County against former Vigo County School Superintendent Danny Tanoos, and it asks the Indiana Court of Appeals to allow the criminal case to proceed to trial.
A brief filed this week by chief appeals counsel Stephen R. Creason argues the charges against Tanoos are detailed and properly crafted.
The Tanoos defense team, on the other hand, argues the charges against the longtime educator are faulty in that they rely on an insufficient, generalized theory of bribery and do not establish the crime of bribery as defined in Indiana law.
Tanoos, the state says, gave contractor Energy Systems Group “privileged access” to business for the school district in exchange for various entertainment expenses such as meals and concert tickets, and the probable cause affidavit details the transactions that led to the criminal charges filed Sept. 24, 2018.
In the 18-page document filed by Creason, the actions leading to the charges are outlined with details of emails and phone calls between Tanoos and ESG employee Doug Tischbein. The scheme, Creason said, provided ESG “exclusive access” to school building contracts in exchange for Tanoos receiving money and gifts for his entertainment expenses.
Between 2000 and 2016, the school district entered into nine contracts with ESG worth more than $42 million, earning ESG a profit of more than $11 million. ESG was the only contractor recommended by Tanoos to the school board.
The brief says ESG was guaranteed contracts through “an extensive series of gifts” from Tischbein to Tanoos, but only three of those alleged bribes form the basis of the charges filed against Tanoos – a dinner in Indianapolis on Aug. 24, 2013, a dinner in Nashville, Tenn., on July 11, 2014, and a concert in Noblesville on Aug. 10, 2014.
“The state agrees that Tanoos should be given his day in court so that he may have to the opportunity to try to make his factual case. But dismissal before trial is inappropriate because the charging information sufficiently alleges three instances of bribery,” Creason wrote.
Tanoo’s legal team now has until Oct. 15 to file its reply.
Once all filings have been received by the court, the case will be assigned to a three-judge panel in the appeals court. A review and opinion typically occurs in 30 to 60 days but could take longer.
In all, according to the state attorney general’s office, it likely will be late this year or early 2020 before the appeal is ruled upon. At that point, the unsuccessful party might seek to take the issue before the Indiana Supreme Court.
At the trial level, the case essentially remains on hold. However, a Dec. 18 status conference is set in Marion Superior Court 4, where the criminal case is filed.
Marion Superior Court Judge Lisa Borges refused in March to dismiss the bribery charges pending against Tanoos, leading to the interlocutory appeal by his defense team.
