Both state and Vigo County School Corp. graduation rates improved slightly in 2020, a year complicated by COVID-19, spring school closures and remote learning.
Vigo County’s graduation rate increased from 83.2% in 2019 to 84.3% in 2020. Statewide, the graduation rate went from 87.3% to 87.7%
North Vigo declined from 89% in 2019 to 84.7% in 2020; Terre Haute South improved from 77.8% in 2019 to 87.3% in 2020; and West Vigo increased from 93% in 2019 to 96.3% in 2020.
For McLean High School, an alternative program that ended last year, the graduation rate for 2020 was 28%; for Booker T. Washington, the graduation rate was 59.1%; and for the first year of Vigo Virtual Success Academy, it was 54.5%, according to state data.
Last year, because of the pandemic, the state relaxed certain requirements. It waived graduation exams that are normally required, and it allowed students who were on track to graduate to earn diplomas. Also at that time, several districts adopted more generous grading policies for the end of the semester, according to Chalkbeat Indiana.
The state bases graduation rates on a cohort that completes high school in four years. Students who drop out reduce that graduation rate, but there are other factors to be considered as well, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Some students may move to another state, or enroll in an out-of-state virtual school. If VCSC receives a records request for that student, then the district will probably be able to remove that student from its cohort, so it doesn’t count against graduation rates, Riley said.
“If we never get a records request because it’s across state lines, [VCSC students] may never get removed from the cohort,” he said.
Another factor to consider is that students attending alternative programs — who may face barriers in their education — may take longer than four years to complete high school. If they don’t finish in four years, those students are considered non-graduates, Riley said.
VVSA is only in its second year. Last summer, 25 VVSA students graduated. The district views that as a success, because some of them might have been students who would not have graduated otherwise, he said.
On May 15, of all seniors enrolled in VCSC schools across the district, “We had a 97% graduation rate of those students,” he said. “We’re really good at graduating students who stay with us all four years.”
Compared to graduation rates for other urban school districts, VCSC is in the middle, he said.
The VCSC traditional high schools did have some unusual fluctuations this year, he noted.
The district is always looking for improvement in graduation rates. “Every person working in our schools wants to see that number at 100%,” Riley said. While that may be an unachievable goal, “We’ll continue to try to fight for that.”
The district is also looking at programs that help students feel a sense of belonging as a way to keep them in high school; that has become more challenging during the pandemic. It may use part of its Project Aware grant, he said. “How can we make students feel like they are part of a community?”
Riley said some of the district’s data differs from the state’s, particularly with regard to alternative programs, and it is seeking clarification from the state Department of Education.
Katie Jenner, Indiana’s new secretary of education, said in a news release, “This modest improvement in Indiana’s 2020 graduation rate is encouraging, especially as Hoosier students and educators have tackled unprecedented challenges throughout the pandemic.”
