Three scholarship and stipend opportunities for student teachers are open for the 2021-22 school year, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
Funding is available for Black and Hispanic/Latino student teachers, as well as those who plan to teach in high-need fields, such as math, science or special education.
The William A. Crawford Minority Teacher Scholarship is open to Black or Hispanic/Latino individuals who intend to pursue or are currently pursuing a course of study that would enable them to teach in an accredited Indiana school. Application deadline is Aug. 31.
Stipends available include:
• Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Stipend for Minorities: This stipend is available for Black or Hispanic/Latino individuals who plan to participate in student teaching or a school administration internship as part of their degree requirements during the semester they receive the stipend. Priority will be given to student teaching applicants. Application deadline is : Sept. 30.
• Student Teaching Stipend for High-Need Fields: This is available for students who plan to teach special education (any grade), middle school math, middle school science, high school math or high school science. Application deadline is Sept. 30.
Students who receive the scholarship or stipends agree to apply for teaching positions at an accredited school in Indiana and, if hired, teach in the state for at least three years.
Apply through ScholarTrack. For instructions on how to apply, and for a full list of eligibility requirements visit learnmoreindiana.org/futureteacher.
Visit www.scholartrack.in.gov to apply for the scholarship and stipends or call the commission’s financial aid support center at 888-528-4719 for assistance.
