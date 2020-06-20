Starting a conversation: Hundreds gather to discuss racial unrest, injustices

Juneteenth celebrations continued in Terre Haute on Saturday as hundreds gathered on Liberty Avenue throughout the day.

Dubbed Unity in the Community, the event celebrated the history of Juneteenth and its being a time this year to discuss racial unrest and racial injustices across the nation.

Juneteenth is an annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States hosted on or the week of June 19.

Central to any discussion of race right now, said event organizers Daniel Shouse and Theo Morgan, is the policing of Black neighborhoods and African Americans in general.

The two said Saturday's event, hosted in one of the city's most impoverished and diverse neighborhoods, should help jump-start that conversation locally with law enforcement.

Lt. Gary Shook of the Terre Haute Police Department said community events intended to start conversations with the hope of finding solutions is how the world can come together and heal.

"This is the stuff we love," Shook said of the block party unfolding before him. "We, as police officers, want our community to be successful.

"We want to get along with everybody and I think this is a fantastic way to start, where we can meet each other and talk to one another. It's better than just seeing some words on social media or a guy driving by.

"This is the way we solve the world's ills."

Shook was joined Saturday by Lt. Marc Phillips and Sgt. Jesse Chambers, all of whom spent much of the early afternoon making social rounds with the party goers.

And while the problems of today need addressing, Shouse said it's also important to consider what's next and how folks can shape the community to resemble their ideals.

An aside to the main thrust of Saturday's event, Shouse was proud to show off the future home of the New Hope City Community Center.

It may take better than a year or two, he said, but the run-down garage at the corner of 17th Street and Liberty Avenue will one day be a gathering spot for Terre Haute's near-north side.

"This is my history, my heritage," Shouse said. "It's important to rebuild our community. If we don't do it, no one will and our town will slowly fade away."

Shouse envisions a community center that brings together programs aimed at helping those less fortunate in the area.

Morgan said he envisions one that inspires hope.

"This part of Terre Haute here is fading away," Morgan said. "And there are a lot of community centers all over, but this one is right in the middle of inner-city Terre Haute.

"And if this one day becomes a community center, it'll be a great space."

