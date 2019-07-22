Stars say it's about hoops, and then some

Former pro basketball stars Scot Pollard and Darnell “Dr. Dunk” Hillman get plenty out of working with kids in the Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour, which stopped in Terre Haute on Monday.
“It’s a blast,” said Pollard, who played 11 years in the National Basketball Association and was with the Pacers from 2003 to 2006.
“I’ve helped coach for years with Darnell. It’s not just babysitting,” Pollard said at the camp at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
“We do basketball things and make sure that it’s a fun time, but we make sure they stand up straight and make eye contact when someone is talking and have their shirts tucked in,” Pollard said. “These things translate to other parts of life and into adulthood.”
The tour provides opportunities for boys and girls ages 6 through 14 to learn the fundamentals of basketball and emphasizes sportsmanship, respect, teamwork and healthy living. It is presented by Gatorade and St. Vincent, an Indianapolis-based healthcare provider.
Hillman, an already established star in the American Basketball Association who came into the NBA with the Pacers in 1976, directs the Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour camps, which are free.
About 100 kids from throughout the Terre Haute area attended Monday’s camp, which was opened up first to kids with family in military service.
Basketball ability varies among kids coming to the camps, but that’s fine, said Hillman.
“It’s all about the kids’ conduct, their attitude, their dedication,” he said. “These are all things that we try and teach them, and sometimes they need to learn to be self-motivated — getting these kids motivated isn’t always the easiest thing to do.”
Hillman added he did see some hoops talent on this stop, though.
“There were a couple of kids out there today that have professional potential and if they’re willing to stay committed, they could reach it,” Hillman said.
