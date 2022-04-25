Stapp, SALIVA and Puddle of Mudd at The Mill July 9

Scott Stapp, voice of Creed, SALIVA and Puddle of Mudd will perform at The Mill on July 9.
Tickets go on sale April 29 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at TheMillTerreHaute.com. Ticket prices are $100 for VIP Standing Pit, $50 VIP (seats allowed) and $25 General Admission (seats allowed).
The show is presented by ROCK! 92.7.
Stapp is a grammy award-winning songwriter, solo artist, and lead vocalist of the rock band Creed. Stapp has sold over 53 million records, been streamed over 1 billion times, and has eleven No. 1 singles. He’s currently in the studio recording the follow-up album to The Space Between The Shadows (2019), which debuted at the top of Rock and Album charts in the United States and the United Kingdom.
After acquiring front man Bobby Amaru in 2011, Saliva became infused with new blood, energy, and spirit. The same energy launched Saliva’s career in 2001 with the release, Every Six Seconds – a certified Double Platinum-selling album, containing the hits, “Click Click Boom” and 2002 Grammy nominated, “Your Disease.” Saliva’s in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified Gold-selling album Back in to Your System with hits: “Always,” “Raise Up,” and the Nikki Sixx co-written, “Rest In Pieces.”
Formed in 1991, Puddle of Mudd has sold over seven million albums and has had a string of number-one singles, including the hits “Blurry,” “She Hates Me,” and “Famous.” The new album, Welcome to Galvania, was produced by Cameron Webb (Alkaline Trio, Disturbed, Motorhead). It also marks the band’s first full-length album since Volume 4: Songs in the Key of Love and Hate in 2009.
The Mill is located at 2403 Prairieton Road and covers more than 65 acres.
