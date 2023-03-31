Members of the local transgender, LGBTQ+ community and allies conducted a peaceful protest Friday against the wave of anti-trans legislation across the U.S., including Indiana.
Despite threatening weather and spring break, as of 5:30 p.m., more than 40 people had gathered outside the Vigo County Courthouse, as protests were taking place across the country.
Organizer Zander Dunlap, a West Vigo High School student, carried a sign that read, “My identity is not a tragedy.”
Others carried signs that stated, “Trans rights are human rights” and “Trans kids are not a threat.”
The peaceful protesters received support from those driving by, who often honked their horns; the protesters cheered in response.
Dunlap is president of the West Vigo High School Gay Straight Alliance.
When he became aware of anti-trans bills in Indiana and across the nation, “It made me upset,” he said. He decided he had to take a public stand, which prompted the protest.
Initially, it was Dunlap and friends who planned to gather at the courthouse, but he also reached out to the Pride Center of Terre Haute and other high school students. It grew from there, he said.
One bill of concern is SB 480, which would ban all gender-affirming care for minors in the state. It passed a final vote Monday and now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration.
“I think it’s important that we protect trans youth because without the resources they need to have gender affirming care, they might not survive,” Dunlap said. “For a lot of kids, this care is what keeps them alive and keeps them going. … It’s making them able to function in their daily lives.”
The protest is aimed at legislation not only in Indiana but across the country. The goal is to send a message that “we’re here and we care about what is happening to us and we don’t like what’s going on,” Dunlap said.
Among the protestors was Alora Hodgins, an Indiana State University student who also works with the Pride Center of Terre Haute. The message Hodgins hoped to impart was “to respect our trans brothers and sisters and everyone in between.”
Lynsie Dubois, a West Vigo student, wore a rainbow flag and mask and carried a sign that read, “Trans rights are human rights.”
“I want to support what I believe in, and I believe that trans youth should be supported,” Dubois said.
Ally Mata, also a West Vigo student, said it was important to attend “because there are many anti-trans bills that are being passed now in America, and it’s not right. I want to stand up for what I believe in and trans people … deserve to be respected just like anyone else.”
Also participating was Sister Barbara Battista, a Catholic nun with the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
“All humans deserve respect and especially those who are marginalized. The transgender and nonbinary community is being attacked on all sides,” she said. “Our state legislature is one of the primary attackers right now. Our church and other faith traditions are having trouble recognizing that all creation deserves respect.”
She believes that God created “everything and everyone.”
The bullying and harassment of trans individuals, whether in schools, churches or state legislatures, “demands that anyone who cares about the human family get out here and say some things,” Battista said.
