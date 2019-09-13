Staging the show

It takes a score of people an inordinate effort to put together and run like the Blues at the Crossroads Festival has done, a two-day celebration of the blues that has grown from a “small party” to a community staple that draws tens-of-thousands to downtown Terre Haute.
But if you ask those volunteers and staff why they pour themselves into the annual event, they’ll tell you it’s all about being on stage when a band is groovin’ and, seemingly, the entire community is before them forgetting the problems of their day.
David Goodier and a dozen fellow stage hands were downtown and working early Friday well before the sun broke the horizon to the east.
Goodier and his crew spent hours smoking, joking, and wishing they’d had a touch of magic to make the erection of a festival main stage easier.
“A lot of people think life is a Disney movie sometimes and that these bands just hop up there and sing when it’s their time. And at times I wish that were true,” said Goodier, the festival’s stage boss.
“But the majority of the day is spent just getting that stage set up. Unfortunately no magic involved. We got here at 7 a.m., got the real work started at 9 and will be here until the last band plays its last note.”
Goodier, a Terre Haute native, has been a volunteer or staff member at Bluesfest for more than a decade. He said the best fringe benefit of all the hard work it takes to build and set a stage is working alongside the world-class talent Bluesfest founder Connie Wrin secures for each year’s show.
“The hands-on experience, especially as a musician that works in the field, working alongside folks who are at the top of the field is amazing,” Goodier said. “Being able to turn the cables and learn how to do some of the bigger-stage stuff ... the only other way you get that is by paying for it at a school.”
Kevin Bracken, head of security for the event, takes more of a 30,000-foot view to put all the work it takes into perspective; if it weren’t for folks like Wren and all those she’s enlisted to help, downtown Terre Haute might not be where it is today, Bracken said.
“I think it’s [The Verve and Wrin] and Bluesfest that really jump started the revitalization of downtown,” Bracken said. “Twenty years ago this place was nothing like it is today. Look at it, we’ve two hotels, Chava’s, J. Gumbos, a convention center going in over there. But it’s the Crossroads of America, where else are going to have a blues festival?”
Bracken said it’s a team effort to make sure the event goes off with minimal issues each year and that everyone involved does it for the love of the community.
“It’s pretty impressive at an event this size that all the staff and all the volunteers are really on the same page and make this happen without issue,” Bracken said. “It’s amazing when everything is going well and you can look out and see older people, middle-aged people and kids all having a great time.”
And that’s the moment Goodier said he can’t wait for each year, when he and members of his stage crew get the opportunity to look out from the stage they built earlier in the day and see thousands of people communing in their love of music.
“There’s so much work that goes in to making this thing happen,” Goodier said. “But after the day’s work is done and you get that spare moment to get up on stage and the band is going and there’s people packed in all the way past Sixth Street and you can just look out over it all ... it’s gives you so much satisfaction and this feeling of pride in your town. It’s just so cool. That’s what you work for.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
