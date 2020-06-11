Stage 4 reopening arrives

As the state continues its phased-in reopening, Connie Wren plans to move forward with the 20th annual Blues Fest, slated for September in downtown Terre Haute.

"I am still moving forward with the Blues Fest and I am hoping things don't spike again [with the COVID-19 virus] and we are forced to cancel it, but as of now it is still happening," said Wren, organizer of the music festival set for Sept. 11 and 12.

Wren said she had most of the work for the festival completed when the pandemic hit Indiana in March. However, the pandemic did impact the appearance plans of some bands who were going to appear.

"I did cancel some bands that were traveling because I lost about 80 percent of my sponsorship money," Wren said. "I am trying to put on a festival that no one will notice that has less money coming in. I had to tighten my belt, but it is okay as I have some local bands filing in and some bands were willing to take cuts in their pay."

Wren said her "major sponsors suffered budget cuts [during the pandemic] and so they had to redline some of their money going out," she said. "I sent the bands an offer to come, but said the pay would be less, or we can postpone appearances until next year ... and all were understanding, with one band saying they were not even ready to go back out" on the road to perform due to the pandemic.

This will be the actual 20th year of the festival; Wren said she incorrectly had the event listed as the 20 years old in 2019.

In addition, Wren has been working to reopen her downtown night spot, The Verve.

On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Stage 4 of Indiana's phased-in reopening could begin today, two days ahead of schedule.

Among other things, that means bars can reopen at 50 percent capacity.

"Since we just got notice of that, we will open on Sunday. A lot of my staff already made plans for this weekend, so I would have no one to work. But we will open Sunday and will live music, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Nathan Marshall," Wren said. The bar, with 50 percent capacity, can hold 190 people.

Also as part of Stage 4, retail stores and malls can open at full capacity, while restaurants can move up to 75 percent of dine-in capacity.

Museums, movie theaters and bowling alleys can also open at 50 percent capacity under Stage 4 of the "Back on Track" plan.

The state is expected to move to the final Stage 5 by July 4, which would — if all goes well — fully reopen the state.

In the swing

For Richard Hatcher, owner of Fairway Custom Golf, at 1641 S. 25th St., the timing couldn't be better, as weather conditions over the next week are expected to be ideal for golfers.

"Golf relieves a lot of stress and it is a fun thing that people can enjoy, and you get out in the fresh air," Hatcher said. "We have really been overrun with business and, of course, I think the stimulus checks have really helped out with that, as people think about getting new clubs. ... It also helps that the golf courses have remained open," he said.

Fairway Custom Golf, when not open to foot traffic, had been doing online business through its Ebay store. Now, people can walk into the store to browse new and used clubs and golf accessories or simply to drop off clubs for repair or for regripping, Hatcher said.

"We have been fortunate. We have had our highs and lows, but we have been able to stay open and do pretty well," Hatcher said.

Mall closer to fully reopen

On Terre Haute's south side, the Haute City Center mall is fully open today.

"Social distancing and face masks will be encouraged," when customers enter the mall, said Jesslyn Wade of Quinn PR, which represents mall owners Out of the Box Ventures LLC.

"It will vary by individual store. There are a few stores in the center that require masks be worn," Wade said.

The mall, Wade said, will have 82 percent of its stores open this week "and operating with an additional three slated to open next week, bringing us up to 88 percent" of stores open.

Museums set to open

Museums in Terre Haute will open at various dates, but five museums are set to open next week.

The Swope Art Museum and the Vigo County Historical Museum will open Monday, while CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center and the Terre Haute Children's Museum will open June 18.

The Eugene V. Debs Museum will remain closed for renovations, with plans for an autumn reopening.

Directors of the city's five museums have been working together on cooperative procedures to provide a safe environment for visitors and staff. All are following safety guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, though each museum has adopted rules consistent with the differing circumstances.

Measures at the museums including daily screening of employees and continuous cleaning schedules. Most are opening with reduced schedules and are limiting or eliminating some programming.

"I am very proud of how clean the museum has always been, but we are exceptionally diligence right now during this season of COVID-19 to make sure we are taking care of all the pieces in the museum," said Susan Turner, executive director of the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

"We have taken most of our [hands-on] exhibits, like fruits and vegetables in the grocery store, and divided those into two sets, so one set will be on the museum floor in the morning," Turner said. "We will take than off at noon and put the clean set out for the afternoon so we are in a constant rotation of cleaning pieces that are very hands-on. We are a high-touch facility.

"I am okay opening up a little bit slower. We will do a deep clean before the museum opens and after it closes, and we have partnered with PuroClean, which will come in once a week to sanitize the entire building," Turner said.

The museum operating at 50 percent capacity means 300 or fewer people can be in the museum at the same time. "Social distancing will be expected and there will be signage. ... We are recommending people wear masks, but not requiring it," Turner said, All museum employees will wear masks.

Additionally, the Terre Haute Children's Museum is modifying its schedule, opening Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Other museum schedules include:

• CANDLES museum will be open Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks will be required for all visitors and staff.

• The Swope Art Museum will be open Tuesday to Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. Masks will be required for all visitors and staff. While no programs, talks or tours are scheduled in the museum until further notice, the Summer Art Studio for children is planned in cooperation with Vigo County Parks and Recreation in July.

• Vigo County Historical Museum will be open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Masks will be required for all visitors and staff and social distancing is encouraged. No events or programs are scheduled.

"The new historical museum was only open for four months before the stay-at-home orders, and we know there are so many people in our community who have been waiting to visit. We're excited about re-opening. It almost feels like a grand opening all over again," Susan Tingley, executive director of the museum.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.