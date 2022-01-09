St. Pat's switching to virtual learning this week in Grades 1-8

St. Patrick School in Terre Haute will be switching to virtual learning for Grades 1 through 8 this week.
The school will be open to pick up materials between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday. Teachers will be in touch via email by 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The Catholic school announced the move in a letter on social media Sunday.
"As of this morning we do not have enough staff or subs to safely or effectively continue with face-to-face instruction in grades 1-8, even with admin teaching and canceling specials. We will be switching grades 1-8 to virtual for this week," the announcement said.
Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten pupils will follow normal protocols for arrival and dismissal times. The school asks that kindergarten students be dropped off at the PLC doors each morning.
"I understand this creates a hardship for families, and we will do everything we can to get all grades back face-to-face as soon as we can," wrote Principal Corinne Cuffle. "Expect an additional email by tomorrow (Monday) at 9 a.m. with directions for those who wish to order and pick up hot lunches."
