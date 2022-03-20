St. Pat's parade a hit despite weather

"It's now or never" was the unofficial motto for the rescheduled date for Terre Haute's St. Patrick's Day parade, moved from March 12 to Saturday due to last weekend's freezing temperatures. The cold persisted, and skies threatened to empty more rain upon the parade route.
But, really, "never" was never an option.
At first, the parade looked as though it would be sparsely attended — only about 25 people were along Ohio Boulevard at the parade's beginning point 10 minutes before it was to begin. Were other St. Patrick's Day's revelers still too hungover to participate, or simply staying warm until the last moment?
Joy Sutter was there with her kids — Juniper, 10, Jovan, 7 and Jonah, 2 — who had bags at the ready for the candy that was to come. She said she wasn't sure the parade would occur, adding, "I'm glad it wasn't last weekend, though. But it's still cold."
Regardless, she predicted it would be worth it. "In the kids' opinion, yes," she said. "They're here for the candy — it's a good midyear haul of candy after Halloween."
Soon, however, a crowd lined the street and parade participants emerged from the back of the Meadows Shopping Center.
Led by a fire truck, and followed by Mayor Duke Bennett, paraders proceeded down the street, looking as festive as they could under the circumstances. Candy quickly littered the street.
St. Patrick School's students set the tone, each class bearing banners with their designated monikers — from the "Growing Saints and Scholars in Preschool," the "1st Grade Lucky Charms" and the "Irish Olympians of 2nd Grade" through to the "Welcome to the 7th Grade Jungle" and the "Eighth Grade Elders."
Third graders brandished timely signs — "Singing in the Rain," "Don't Rain on Our Parade."
Academy of Dance school troupes performed for the crowd, and Children's Theater of Terre Haute performers wore "Seussical the Musical" T-shirts.
Fez-bedecked Zorah Shriners and three vans of New Life Fellowship members followed.
Vote Yes on May 3 for Vigo County Schools supporters surrounded a float decorated with a giant pencil and handed out pencils while Pharrell Williams' "Happiness" boomed from a sound system.
The rest of the parade — which essentially comprised the bulk of the proceedings — was given over to those running for local political office, from sheriff to township assessor. Candidates for sheriff, incumbent Democrat John Plasse and Republican Aaron Loudermilk, boasted the most supporters.
A man dressed as a leprechaun distributed candy, saying, "Thanks for coming out and braving the weather."
Afterwards, Sutter and her children were satisfied, though she felt it would've been a much shorter parade if there weren't so many candidates running in the May primary.
"More people than I realized were running for different [political offices]," she said. "It also made me realize that I need to do a little research on them."
She added, "We got way too much candy," to which Jovan protested, "We did not!" Juniper's favorite part was the sixth-graders dressed as pirates.
Ellynel Carino's daughter Eva was one those pirates. At St. Patrick's School after the parade, amidst a Food Truck Social with four food trucks, she said, "My daughter didn't want to wear her coat because she wanted to show off her costume. I asked her, 'Aren't you cold?' and she said no, and she was laughing and throwing candy."
Carino had wondered if Eva would be able to show off her costume at all.
"I was skeptical at first because it was rainy," she said. But St. Patrick parents are very dedicated. I knew it was going to happen, so we just went, and I'm glad it happened.
"I've been to parades for years," she added. "I have another daughter who's in high school now. She started in first grade and we've been to parades every year."
Rain or shine, cold or even colder, "It's always worth it," Carino said. "The kids are the ones who are having a blast, no matter what."
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
