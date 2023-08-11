Emily Schuler is the new principal at Saint Patrick School, according to a school news release.
She replaces former principal Corinne Cuffle, who returned to Alabama as part of a family move.
“My background is Catholic schools,” Schuler said. “I attended a K through eight Catholic school, I always loved it, made friends for life and I felt like I went into high school super prepared not only academically, but athletically and socially."
Originally from the northside of Indianapolis, Schuler graduated from Hanover College and pursued her masters and a specialist of education in educational leadership at the University of Mississippi.
She returned to Indiana while working on her doctorate, later serving at the district level in MSD Washington Township and as a classroom teacher at Shakamak High School.
For the 2023-24 school year, she plans to encourage healthy eating habits and increase security for school drop-off and pick-up.
