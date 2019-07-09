The 23rd annual Community Festvbal at St. Benedict Parish is this weekend at 9th and Ohio Streets in Downtown Terre Haute.
Hours on both Friday (July 12) and Saturday (July 13) will be 5 p.m. to midnight. Admission each night is $5 for adults; children 13 and younger are admitted free.
Activities during the festival include live music, church tours, family games, poker, food booths, a beer garden including a specialized St. Benedict Brew, a handmade quilt raffle, 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.
The church is also giving away $15,500 in prize money to lucky ticket holders. Parishioners are selling tickets and they can be bought at the festival. Each ticket is $50. New this year, there will be two prize drawings Friday night for $1,000 and for $500.
On Saturday night, three prizes will be awarded: the grand prize of $10,000, second place prize of $2,500 and third place prize of $1,500.
This year's musical lineup for Friday includes Tom Kelly, Crowe Committee and Mullet Over. All play rock and roll and all are from the Wabash Valley.
On Saturday, the festival goes country with Whiskey Wolves of the West, The Piedmont Boys and Kris Anderson.
The Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos and Newlin Law Firm is offering free cab rides home. Free rides will be available both nights from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Pick-up location for the cab rides will be on the corner of 9th and Ohio. For a free ride, call 1st Choice Cab at 812-251-8294 and tell them the law firm is picking up the tab as part of its safe and sober program.
For more information, call St. Benedict Church at 812- 232-8421 or visit www.stbenedictth.org
