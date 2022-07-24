Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s new sprint football team is expected to have a home at West Vigo High School after Monday, when the Vigo County School Board meets to vote on the partnership, SMWC’s Associate Vice President of Athletics Ron Prettyman said Friday.
The school board delayed the action earlier this month.
“The school corporation has a new insurance carrier, and there were a couple of things we needed to accomplish to fall within their guidelines,” Prettyman explained. “It’s going smoothly now, and I expect it will be voted on Monday night next week. We have a terrific partnership with West Vigo principal Ryan Easton, the athletic director Kenny Pearson and, of course, [superintendent] Rob Haworth.”
Sprint football differs from ordinary football in just one way — there’s a 178-pound weight limit for the athletes.
“There’s an awful lot of young men who love to play football, but are just too small to play for a bigger school,” Prettyman said.
The Pomeroys will be one of six teams in the new Midwest Sprint Football League, with two more applying to play the following season. Blaine Powell, who had a successful tenure coaching at Sullivan High School, will lead the new team.
“He came to a school with no field and no facilities, and put together a group of 40-50 young men,” Prettyman noted. “It should be a fast and exciting game.”
The Pomeroys are slated to play the program’s first sprint football home game Sept. 24.
Other items on the school board’s Monday agenda will be a request for Chromebook repair fees and a discussion of personnel reports and professional leave requests.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
