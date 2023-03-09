Plans to shut down one lane of East Springhill Drive between South 7th Street and Erie Canal Road have been delayed for at least a week, Vigo County Engineer and Highway Director Larry Robbins said Thursday.
Initially, the goal was to begin construction that would widen East Springhill Drive to three lanes beginning Monday.
However, Robbins said Frontier Communications has fallen behind on moving its utility poles along the street so that the widening process could begin, So, it will be at least a week until upgrades on the street commence.
Robbins said that when roadwork begins, one lane of East Springhill Drive will be open at any given time.
“One direction of traffic will always be moving,” he said.
That could emerge as an inconvenience for the Honey Creek Volunteer Fire Department, which has a station on Springhill, depending on where a firetruck would need to get to versus the direction the one lane of traffic is flowing, but Robbins said he will have a consultant in frequent contact with firefighters to let them know what’s going on and find out if they have any issues.
Motorists have occasionally been contending with a single lane of traffic along East Springhill Drive for months as utilities have been moving their poles further off the street.
Plans call for Springhill Road to become three lanes, with a center turn lane.
