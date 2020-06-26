Spring property taxes must be received by the Vigo County Treasuer's office by July 10 or a penalty will be imposed, said Vigo County Treasurer Nancy Allsup.
On March 19, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order waiving penalties on property tax payments made after the May 11 due date for 2020 taxes.
Taxes paid after July 10 will be considered delinquent.
While the Vigo County Annex is closed to the public until July 6, a taxpayer seeking to pay in person can make an appointment with the treasurer's office by calling 812-462-3251. Masks are required to enter the building. The office is closed July 3 in observation of Independence Day.
There is also a deposit box located at the northeast entrance of the annex that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Tax payments can also be mailed to the treasurer's office postmarked no later than July 10. Mail to: Vigo County Treasurer, 191 Oak St., Terre Haute, IN 47807.
Payment can also be made by credit card, debit card or e-check, but a processing fee will apply. Go to VigoCounty.In.Gov and click on "Bill Pay" or make a payment by phone at 877-445-3675.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.