Arts Illiana will host an opening event for its Spring Exhibition on Friday.
The gallery will be open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, with awards announced at 7:30. Light refreshments will be provided.
The exhibit will be on display from April 21 through June 16. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guest juror Rob Millard-Mendez selected 60 pieces out of 140 submissions. Of those works, 37 artists are represented. Pieces include paintings, photography, digital art, video, ceramics and more.
Millard-Mendez is a professor of art at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville.
Arts Illiana is located at 23 North Sixth Street in Terre Haute. Arts Illiana is the Arts Council of the Wabash Valley and a Regional Arts Partner with the Indiana Arts Commission. Funding for this exhibition comes in part from a grant through the Indiana Arts Commission.
