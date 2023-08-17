When Valerie Smith decided to transform a portion of her family's farm into a you-pick flower farm, "I didn't know of any you-pick farms around here," she said.
Max and Honey's You Pick Flower and Pumpkin Farm began serving patrons beginning in 2020.
"And then it gained a little bit more popularity over the next couple of seasons and I have seen a few people open them," she added. "A lot of people have this same desire as I do to spread joy, share flowers."
Smith has worked in the flower industry since high school — she worked at a flower shop in high school and college, and has worked with event flowers, for example for weddings, ever since.
"Gardening's good for your soul," she said. "But gardening on this scale? It's hard on you."
Smith added, "Flowers help to bring joy to people, and so that was my goal, to create something beautiful that I could share."
She "ramped up the scale," she said and now grows flowers on a half-acre of land which used to be a horse pasture. Sunflowers are her customers' favorite flowers to purchase, with zinnias not far behind.
Max and Honey's is named after Smith's grandparents, who started working the farm in the early 1940s. It has been in the family ever since, with its grounds devoted variously to a fruit tree orchard as well as a traditional corn and soybean farm.
Recently, a couple from Indianapolis making their second trip to Max and Honey's told Smith that they had taken a video of the farm because, they said, "It sounds different here than from where we're from."
Smith said, "When I hear that, I say, 'Yeah, that's why I'm doing this.'" She said she gets a lot of customers from Terre Haute and Indianapolis with the remainder of her patrons coming from within a three-hour radius to the farm, though the visitors from furthest away were people from Alabama on a road trip in their RV.
When Max and Honey's opens its pumpkin patch in September, "Our fall is just as busy if not more so than our flower season," Smith said. During that festive time, the farm offers hayrides, pony rides, a pumpkin slingshot, a corn maze and a sunflower maze designed to appeal to the whole family. There's also a petting zoo with a miniature donkey, sheep, goats and a pony to ride.
Smith runs a modest store on the farm that also peddles ice cream, dresses and other garments, caps, purses, bracelets and stuffed animals and other toys.
In a flower shed near the small shop, there are large paper cups and scissors for people to help themselves around the farm clipping flowers.
A to-go cup is $25 and a bucket is $45, plus tax. It's recommended that those who fill their own cups remove leaves from the middle and bottom of the stem and keep the flowers in fresh water, and they will last longer than store-bought flowers, even up to three weeks.
Those who would like Smith to do the work and assemble a bouquet can contact her at 812-223-2843 or at maxandhoneys.com and let her know when they will pick the flowers up. Small bouquets in a pint-sized jar are $25, quart-size medium bouquets are $35 and an extra-large spray is $55.
Max and Honey's sunflower market will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2. The sunflower maze will be unveiled, and vendors and food trucks will be on hand. On Sept. 9, its fourth annual night out will feature a dinner provided by Honeysuckle Hill, beverages from Meier Winery and Vineyard in Sullivan and live music.
Max and Honey's You Pick Flower and Pumpkin Farm is at 12783 North Private Road 385 East in Brazil. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Self-serve options are available on Friday and Saturday outside of store hours.
