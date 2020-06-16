Spot for homeless day center chosen

Reach Services has targeted a location for a long-sought-after day center for the homeless.

A 4,500-square-foot building at 504 S. 15th St. is slated for the day center. It is a building that has housed a nursing home, a child care center and for a short time, served briefly as a juvenile detention center.

"We are excited," said Susie Thompson, executive director of Reach Services. "We see about 15 agencies that will work in and out of there with free space to serve the homeless, who will be able to take a shower, do laundry -- and they will also be able to take classes and work on job resumes. We plan to do many things to hopefully reach out and serve people effectively."

Thompson said Reach Services has made an offer on the property, and it was accepted. Reach expects to close soon.

To complete the day center, Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday scheduled a public hearing at 9 am on June 30 to consider assigning a property behind it, at 508 S. 15th St., to Reach Services. That property has been through a tax sale, but did not sell. That makes it eligible for commissioners to assign the land to a non-profit organization.

The center is to receive $300,000 from the city of Terre Haute, which will receive about $900,000 in federal CARES Act grants.

Additionally, the United Way of the Wabash Valley has awarded a $20,000 grant for the center, Thompson said. The center is to receive a grant from 100 Women Who Care. That amount is not yet known, Thomspon said.

Additionally, the project is receive a grant, with the amount also not yet known, through the Rapid Rehousing program of the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.

"That will allow us to get people housed," Thompson said. "It pays for rent and utilities, which is critical."

"We feel that we are well on the way to making this a reality. This is a community effort" through city and county government and non-profit agencies, Thompson said.

Reach Services is familiar with getting housing, operating a veterans shelter. The agency already has housed 80 homeless veterans since January plus 35 non-veterans and families. Reach Services may move its veteran shelter into the 15th street building, Thompson said.

"Our goal is not to have people live there, but to use that as the facility to get people housed and housed as quickly as possible. We are pretty good at that....once eligible, we can get people housed within two weeks," she said.

"We feel like this is what we do and are excited to be a part of it. It is a whole group of agencies working with us," with some examples as Catholic Charities, Wabash Valley Health Care Center, Hamilton Center and Families by Choice, Thompson said.

"We have pulled together an advisory group that will help manage it and we want buy-in from the whole community," she said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The center will provide services to the homeless, including a food pantry, as well as providing a mailing address to aid in getting a state ID or even a driver's license to help a person obtain employment.

"If you don't have a car, or don't have money, how do you get to each agency to get what they can give you. Well, you don't, but if you go to one location and all those things you need are there, now we are able to make a big difference quickly and more effectively," Thompson said of the day center.

"Sometimes people get stuck where they are because they can't figure out how to get out of it and we are hoping we can help them find a way to get out," Thompson said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.