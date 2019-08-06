SPOs provide school safety, develop relationship with students

During passing period at Honey Creek Middle School, school protection officer Tim Finnerty quickly makes his way to the middle of a main hallway, asking one student how he’s doing, while another student seeks his help with a locker.
He goes upstairs, takes care of the locker problem and quickly returns.
Finnerty, who has been an SPO at the school for six years, makes it a point to get to know the students, parents, staff and even the vendors. He knows the students personalities and what they enjoy; he chats with parents and learns their concerns. Any visitor must sign in with him.
While much of his time is spent developing positive relationships, make no mistake — his role is to ensure the safety of students, staff and visitors. In a day and age of frequent mass shootings across the U.S., the role of SPO becomes even more important, and the Honey Creek school community is re-assured by his presence.
“They know I’m here,” Finnerty said.
A 26-year veteran of the Indiana State Police, Finnerty says serving as an SPO “is a whole different ball game ... but you have to be probably more on your toes than you were on the street, I think, because at the drop of a hat, something could go wrong and you have to be ready for that. You can’t get complacent. You have to always maintain your diligence.”
He is deputized by the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and has arrest powers. And, he is armed.
For several years, all Vigo County School Corp. schools have had school protection officers, whose job is to maintain safe schools and protect the district’s 14,270 students and 2,100 employees.
The district has about 80 school protection officers who rotate in and out, with about 35 to 40 officers working each day, said Travis Chesshir, hired in January as the district’s coordinator of school safety. Each school has at least one SPO, while larger schools have more.
Chesshir has already instituted some changes, including forming a merit board-type system to be used when hiring school protection officers; that merit board will include representation from Terre Haute police, the Vigo County Sheriff’s office and West Terre Haute police, who will interview applicants. Chesshir will conduct the background checks.
Also, SPOs will be evaluated, with the evaluation process yet to be approved by the school board, Chesshir said.
The SPOs also undergo training, including a training session that took place Monday. Among the areas emphasized, “Be extremely vigilant ... make sure all doors are secure, and anyone who enters the building has to pass by [an SPO].”
The SPOs also received training related to bullying; suicide awareness; diversity training; and a review of their handbook.
While it didn’t take place this week, the SPOs have firearms qualifications and active shooter drill training.
In addition, the district has established a school safety commission, which includes not only law enforcement, but also mental health partners, said Chesshir, who oversees the group. The commission encompasses not just safety/security, but also mental health awareness, anti-bullying and trauma-informed care.
The district is implementing a new program called Handle with Care, initiated by Megan Kirk, the district’s Project AWARE coach. Project AWARE is a five-year, $2.8 million federal grant aimed at helping the district better respond to the mental health needs of school children.
Handle with Care is a way of informing appropriate personnel if a child has been exposed to trauma, which could lead to such things as self destructive behavior or even sleeping in class. The goal would be to avoid re-traumatizing the student, such as through an arrest, Chesshir said.
“We want to make sure if a child has been exposed to trauma, we can handle that with ‘kid gloves,’ so to speak,” he said. “If we have the ability to use discretion, we want to err on the side of caution.”
The SPOs not only provide for school safety, but students develop relationships with them and see law enforcement in a positive light, Chesshir said.
Chesshir formerly worked for the Terre Haute Police Department, for many years as a juvenile detective. He worked abuse/neglect cases involving juveniles and was a liaison officer with several schools. John Plasse — now Vigo County sheriff — was Terre Haute police chief during that time, and Shawn Keen — now the city police chief — was assistant chief over detectives.
The district works closely with the sheriff’s office and city police, Chesshir said.
Overseeing the safety of 14,270 students and 2,100 employees “is a huge responsibility, however, I can’t think of anything I’d rather do,” Chesshir said. While he’s in charge of the SPO program, “I’m not doing this by myself.”
He credited the work of SPOs such as Finnerty, as well as the school district’s strong emphasis on school safety.
Karen Webb, Honey Creek media specialist, appreciates having Finnerty “right outside my door.” He interacts with the students, knows their names and even studies yearbooks to get to know them better.
The students seek him out for fist bumps or high fives. “He is a major part of our Honey Creek family,” Webb said. “I’m so thankful he’s here.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
