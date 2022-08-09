Sporting and tourism events are filling Terre Haute hotels, keeping prospects of a new record in tax revenue on target for 2022, said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The county’s innkeeper tax revenue through July was more than $1.456 million, compared to $1.15 million through July in 2021.
“We are still ahead of last year and I think will be be close to $3 million this year,” which would break a high of $2.6 million in tax revenue. “Everything has been well attended and has been a great year so far.”
With races scheduled, Patterson said cross country events at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in eastern Vigo County will be the key to generating a new revenue benchmark.
“This is our best cross country schedule I have seen in 25 years,” Patterson said.
In fact, the last four races slated in October and November are expected to attract 25,000 people, Patterson said. Those races include the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, the Indiana High School Athletic Association Championship, the NCAA Division I Great Lakes Regional Championship and the NIKE Cross Regional Midwest Championship.
And on Oct. 1, the month starts with back-to-back races of the Indiana Middle School Cross Country State Championship, followed two hours later with the NIKE XC Town Twilight race. That race, for high school runners, could be much larger as a rule limiting a team to a 300-mile radius (600-mile round trip) has been lifted, Patterson said.
That has resulted in interest from teams from Florida, New Mexico and even California, Patterson on Tuesday told the Vigo County Tourism Commission, which oversees the CVB.
“Teams from across the country can now come to the Nike event. These are powerhouse teams from other regions and the reason they are coming here is this [Nike race] is in effect a pre-regional race for Nike, so it counts for a team’s points for the regional and then [they] can compete in the national,” Patterson said.
“Historically, we have either been No. 1 or No. 2 in terms of participation, so these teams [from other states] have a vested interest in coming here because they are running against better runners, and if they do well against better runners, then their [team] stock goes up to reach the national,” Patterson said.
The NIKE XC Town Twlight race has attracted 3,400 runners in past events, with the state middle school event attracting 1,800 to 2,000 runners. However, add in parents and spectators, that equates to about 15,000 people for the day, Patterson said.
The cross country seasons starts Saturday with the “Valley Kick-Off” hosted by Terre Haute South Vigo High School, a running event that attracts 70 teams, each with both boys and girls cross country team runners. The full schedule can be found at www.laverngibson.com/schedule.html.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.