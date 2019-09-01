Sports injuries, concussions big risks for young athletes

With fall sports season in full swing at schools across Indiana, injuries to student athletes are a common byproduct that might require medical treatment.
And, allowing an athlete to recover from a concussion is also important for continued health.
Dr. Keith Flak, an orthopedic surgeon with Union Medical Group, said football players, female soccer players and cheerleaders are usually the young people who most often require treatment for a sport-related injury.
Broken wrists and collarbones are common injuries for football players, as are shoulder injuries and tears of the knee’s anterior cruciate ligament, or the ACL.
Flak said some injuries heal on their own with RICE — rest, ice, compression and elevation. And some ligament injuries will heal on their own with time.
“We like to make sure fractures heal straight,” Flak said. “And the ACL does not generally heal on its own.”
A bone injury can take at least six weeks to heal. Ligaments heal much slower than a fracture, he said.
“It’s is mostly a judgment call on when to take a child to the emergency room,” Flak said. “You want to make sure the growth plate is not fractured, so that takes an x-ray.”
If a child cannot put weight on the leg, or if there is a deformity, a loss of sensation or pulse in the limb, or a locked joint, getting an x-ray is recommended.
Since high school sports resumed last week, Union’s Center for Sports Medicine began offering a Saturday morning sports injury clinic from 9 to 10 a.m.
The walk-in clinic is at Union Health’s Convenient Care clinic at 222 S. Sixth St. in Terre Haute.
Dr. Eric Pickrell is one of the sports medicine physicians who will staff the clinic.
Pickrell said concussion testing is also important for student athletes because it sets a baseline of where an athlete is on reaction time and memory, and is another form of information doctors have when examining a concussion patient.
Many schools are now giving athletes a baseline concussion test, he said, in case of a future head injury.
As awareness and concerns about concussion injuries have grown, many more athletes are reporting head injuries and seeking treatment.
It usually takes about 14 days for a brain to recover from a concussion, Pickrell said, and since every person is different, recovery time could be longer or shorter.
What is important, he said, is that a brain is allowed to rest and not be concussed again before that recovery occurs.
Brain rest is basically allowing your brain to recover and the best way to do that is with sleep, Pickrell said. It is also important to sit in a dark, cool room without a lot of noise or extra activity – such as electronic devices, television and video games – so the brain can recover.
The concussion testing uses a series of images, words and numbers that flash on a screen to test memory and reaction. It is a test meant to stress the brain and see how it reacts, and how the athlete feels after the test.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.