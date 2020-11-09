Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (is expanding its business and leadership department with a bachelor of science in sport management. The new program will be offered on campus and online beginning fall 2021.
Enzley Mitchell IV will lead the program. Along with coaching the men’s basketball team, which will also debut in fall 2021, Mitchell is taking on a faculty position through this program and being an assistant professor in Master of Leadership Development.
Those who receive this degree can go into several fields – from an athletics coach to a sports marketer. The focuses of this career path are leadership, business and communication in relation to athletics.
“The growth that SMWC is seeing is very encouraging,” said Brennan Randolph, vice president for enrollment management and institutional technology. “Coach Mitchell has been an amazing asset to our Woods family, and he will help us create a cutting-edge program.”
For more information on the sport management degree, visit the program page at https://www.smwc.edu/academics/departments/business-leadership/sport-management/
