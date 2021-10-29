The Vigo County School Corp. has been awarded $47 million in federal COVID relief funds, and as of Oct. 6, it had spent $12.3 million for such items as Chromebooks, COVID stipends for staff, virtual school costs and building improvements to address air quality.
Funds also have been used to address learning loss, including after-school remediation and tutoring as well as summer school.
The district must submit detailed applications to the state outlining use of those funds, and once approved — based on allowable uses — it still must seek reimbursement for those expenditures. “None of this money is sitting in our bank accounts,” said Donna Wilson, VCSC chief financial officer.
She added, “It’s a lot of money and we are trying to be fiscally responsible.”
Since March 2020, the federal government has passed three relief packages in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that includes what some describe as “unprecedented support” for K–12 schools.
The VCSC has been allocated a total of $47 million from ESSER I [CARES Act]; ESSER II [Coronavirus Response & Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act] and ESSER III [American Rescue Act].
Broken down, it has been allocated $3.4 million through CARES; $13.6 million from ESSER II and $30.5 million from ESSER III.
ESSER III requires that at least 20% be dedicated to learning loss, and all approved activities must occur by Sept. 30, 2024 [Sept. 30, 2023 for ESSER II]. ESSER III is the only one with a required learning loss set-aside, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Broad overall uses for ESSER II and III include accelerated learning, supporting educators, sustainable innovation, updating technology and other infrastructure.
Sustainable innovation can be viewed as efforts to “avoid the pre-pandemic models that do not serve all students and redesign school so that all students are successful,” according to IDOE. For example, “Consider a continuation of virtual learning, or hybrid systems, post COVID-19 for students shown to thrive in this environment.”
Other ESSER uses include providing mental health supports; projects to improve indoor air quality of schools; and facility improvements to reduce transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards.
The district plans to use $17.9 million of ESSER III for learning loss over the life of the grant, Riley said. In addition, it has applied for $12.3 million for HVAC and construction/remodel projects to alleviate crowding at Woodrow Wilson and Otter Creek middle schools and North, South and West high schools.
“There is some flexibility in the $12.3 million on what buildings we address,” Riley said. “We will be able to shift those dollars based on the success of the building referendum.
The district was required to get stakeholder feedback in creating its plans for use of funds. The July 12 Vigo County School Board meeting included an opportunity for public comment on ESSER.
Also in July, the district sent out a “thought exchange” posted through social media. It went to every parent in the school district as well as staff, asking for feedback on how the funds should be used. Thought exchange is a digital community engagement tool.
Wilson says “it’s an evolving plan, as we find out what works and what’s successful, what the needs are and how we can best meet those needs. This is a huge opportunity for us to make a substantial investment in our district and address issues that face us today.”
Expenditures to date
As of Oct. 6, VCSC had spent nearly $12.3 million in federal COVID relief funds, with nearly $6 million for Chromebooks and related costs, including licenses and warranties. Another, $1.9 million has gone for Vigo Virtual Success Academy costs, including programs that provide full virtual options [EdOptions] and credit recovery virtual options for high school students.
According to Riley, much of the original CARES spending, when the pandemic first began, was to purchase things that were immediate needs: curricular materials to be used during the shutdown, materials to help accelerate the 1:1 Chromebook program and personal protective equipment including masks.
“These were items of immediate need to make sure learning could still happen during the pandemic,” Riley said.
In other expenditures, $321,749 has gone for PPE, masks, disinfectant and cleaners; $651,045 for building improvements to address air quality issues; and $194,903 for building improvements to address the WiFi network.
Also, $255,698 went for after-school remediation and tutoring.
The list of expenditures provided by the district did include other specific learning loss components that included additional teaching staff for class size reduction [$11,387]; VVSA staffing costs [$96,233]; and supplies for classroom learning [$41,137].
“Through ESSER, the district has continued to find areas, especially in learning loss, to help remedy some of the challenges of COVID-19,” Riley said. That includes an after-school remediation and tutoring program last spring as well as improvements to the WiFi network and wireless routers on buses.
The district spent $194,903 to address the WiFi network, $116,871 for SmartBus wireless routers and $68,800 for hotspots for buses.
The district plans to use $17.9 million of ESSER III funds for learning loss.
Some of those uses, both planned and already implemented, include: an Aquatic Center teacher; five transitional kindergarten teachers; a building trades teacher; summer school teachers; before/after school enrichment/remediation; Deming Early Learning Center learning supplies for new transitional kindergarten program; five restorative practices deans; and 15 counselors. [See breakout for further explanation of learning loss plans.]
ESSER III learning loss funding also will be used for virtual teaching staff. VVSA provides fully-at-home options for students who may not be able to attend school during a pandemic.
According to Riley, VVSA enrollment has increased as a result of the pandemic as students with health concerns chose a virtual option. “We will continue to offer a virtual option via VVSA as the pandemic subsides because it is proving to be a valuable tool — students are graduating with a high school diploma who were not making progress toward their diploma in a traditional setting,” he stated.
However, the school district does plan to reduce its costs and increase revenues by shifting VVSA to school district curriculum and teachers over time, reducing its reliance on Edmentum, which provides the VVSA online educational program.
“It’s addressing learning loss because it’s serving students who might otherwise be left behind or not served as well via programs that aren’t specifically Indiana-focused,” Riley said. The district offers support for VVSA students through counseling and success coaches.
Addressing learning loss
According to IDOE, learning loss results from disruptions to in-person instruction due to COVID-19. “Summer programming, afterschool, and extended school day are examples, but are not the only allowable activities to address learning loss and accelerate learning.” Activities required to carry out learning loss programs, such as transportation or staffing, may also be included.
VCSC initially looked at the state website to understand allowable ESSER expenses, Riley said. “We had a lot of discussions internally about how we wanted to be pro-active rather than reactive with this money.”
In addressing learning loss, “Not all of them are reactive in terms of catching students up in a month or two. First of all, we know that’s highly unlikely, anyway, that you’re going to catch a student up over a couple months.”
The district wanted to be proactive “to be able give our students some tools and programs to address learning loss in a long-term way and a way that’s sustainable,” he said.
However, federal COVID relief money is one time. “It runs out. We can’t institute any programming or any salary increases that leave us with a cliff at the end,” Riley said. “It was a little tricky to figure out the best way to address learning loss in a long-term way.”
Learning loss is nothing new and is something that occurs each summer, but COVID exacerbated it; also, the district serves students that move around a lot, which also can lead to learning loss. The district had worked to address learning loss even before COVID, he said.
“Some of the things we’ve done in the past we have used ESSER to continue to do ... things like summer school. We were able to really beef up our summer school at the middle and high school level this year as the result of ESSER,” he said.
It used ESSER in the spring for after-school tutoring and remediation.
When asked if the district is defining learning loss too broadly, he responded, “No. I don’t think so.”
For example, under technology, the federal COVID dollars enabled the district to speed up its purchase of Chromebooks by four years. “All those things mean learning can happen at home just as easily as it can happen at school. We’re extending the school day, which is one of the identifiable ways you can combat learning loss,” Riley said.
Tutoring and summer school may be among the best ways to work with children who have experienced learning loss, but “we need teachers to staff that,” and there has been “incredible staff burnout” with COVID. ESSER allowed VCSC to raise its rate of pay for those programs, and many teachers did step up, he said.
But, he said, only so much money can be used for those more traditional learning loss programs.
“That is the challenge — to find long-term, proactive things rather than just reactive items like tutoring, remediation and summer school to spend this money on,” he said.
He projects that of the $47 million in total CARES/ESSER funds, “Over $30 million will be used or has been used to address learning loss in some way.”
Welcome, but unanticipated
The infusion of federal COVID dollars has been a welcome, but not anticipated, development.
The district was awarded the funds and amounts based on enrollment and Title 1 status. “It’s not something we asked for or even knew we were going to get,” he said. [Title 1 benefits schools with higher poverty rates].
Going back to the drawing board for each new allocation and trying to be strategic about an overall plan was a challenge, Riley said. “I think we’ve identified some really great things that will be with our school corporation for a long time.”
CARES funds have been spent, Wilson said. ESSER II still has a substantial balance and it is awaiting a budget amendment to be processed; spending plans can be revised. “The application process and budget revision process are quite lengthy,” she said.
Applications are reviewed extensively by the state, and requests must be specific. “I’ve met with staff at the IDOE. We wait for budgetary authorization to spend the funds. Then, we have to apply for reimbursement,” Wilson said.
While VCSC has turned in an application for use of ESSER III and parts have been approved, “We’re not really ready to say we’ve got a total plan for the $30.5 million,” she said.
As the district continues planning for the remainder of the money, much of it will go toward HVAC improvements across the district. “If we are successful in the [proposed facility] referendum, those funds could be used at more schools across the district. If we are not, many of the funds would be devoted specifically to our high schools to address HVAC needs,” Riley said.
The district has already been able to address $650,000 worth of HVAC improvements to address air quality issues through ESSER II. “This took the burden of these scheduled projects off of our general obligation bond program, freeing up money for projects such as roofing at Terre Town, Lost Creek, and Devaney and tennis court resurfacing at North and South,” he said.
