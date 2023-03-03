A Spencer man died Friday in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in Putnam County, according to Indiana State Police.
Michael W. Frazier, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County Coroner's Office, said ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
Trooper Brad Fyfe reported Frazier was driving a 2023 Dodge truck westbound on Interstate 70 near the 45-mile marker about 10:35 a.m. For an unknown reason, Frazier lost control of the truck, which traveled into the median and struck an earthen embankment, causing the truck to roll.
The truck eventually came to a rest right-side-up. Trooper Fyfe and off-duty Vigo County Deputy Charlie Cummins arrived and immediately administered first aid. Their attempts to help Frazier were not successful.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the accident, police said.
Assisting were the Putnam County Coroner’s Office, Cloverdale Police Department, Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Cloverdale Volunteer Fire Department and Senior’s Towing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.