A Terre Haute man faces multiple criminal charges following a traffic pursuit Wednesday evening that ended with a crash at the intersection of 13 ½ and Elizabeth streets.
Kenneth M. Rogers, 37, was arrested following the pursuit that began at 8:25 p.m. when Indiana State Police Trooper Daniel Organ saw a white pickup truck speeding southbound on Lafayette Avenue.
Organ said the truck driver failed to stop and turned onto 16th street, then traveled through several streets, alleys, backyards and drove over brick and wooden structures. Organ said he lost sight of the truck, but several bystanders informed Organ of the truck's direction. Organ found the truck overturned on its passenger side at the intersection where it had collided with another vehicle.
Organ called for medical assistance, secured Rogers, then provided first aid to the driver and passenger of the other vehicle.
Rogers and the two other injured person were taken to Union Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Rogers was found to have an arrest warrant for resisting law enforcement. An inventory of Rogers' truck also revealed marijuana, methamphetamine and syringes.
Rogers was booked into the Vigo County jail on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and the Level 6 felonies of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, and the misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana, and driving with controlled substance
