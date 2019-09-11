Spectrum will distribute free home safety kits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, while supplies last, at the Spectrum Store 1605 Wabash Ave., Terre Haute.
Spectrum said it has partnered with Rebuilding Together to create Safe & Healthy Home Kits, which feature easy-to-install and easy-to-use products to help make homes safer and healthier.
The kits include a first aid kit, night light, smoke alarm, carbon monoxide tester, cleaning wipes, caulk, weather stripping, Damp Rid, a weather radio, lead information and a home maintenance checklist.
To learn more about Spectrum Housing Assist, visit communityimpact.spectrum.com.
