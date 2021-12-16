Spectrum has moved to a new location in Terre Haute at 2175 S. Indiana 46, Suite A13, Charter Communications announced Thursday.
The company's store on Wabash Avenue has been closed.
The new store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” Pattie Eliason, senior vice president, Spectrum Stores & Retail, said in a news release. “Our new store in Terre Haute is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments.”
