A special prosecutor has been appointed to review the actions of a Vigo County commissioner who parked a semi truck and trailer on an overpass, blocking traffic, during a March 1 vehicle convoy on Interstate 70.
Senior Prosecutor John Meyers of Tippecanoe County was appointed in response to a request from the Vigo County prosecutor’s office for a review of the actions by Commissioner Mike Morris, who is owner of Morris Trucking in Terre Haute.
A petition for appointment of a special prosecutor was filed March 4 by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts to investigate “the report of possible obstruction of traffic or other offenses” as an infraction or misdemeanor.
The petition filed by Roberts said a police officer saw a Jeep, a large tow truck and a Morris Trucking semi blocking the southbound lane of the county road passing over I-70 when the officer responded to a report of the road being blocked.
The tow truck belonged to Edington Towing and the semi belonged to Morris. The semi trailer displayed a large Trump/Pence banner on both sides.
Dozens of people were standing along the west-facing rails of the bridge waving flags in support of a vehicle convoy when city police officers arrived to assess the scene.
A convoy of trucks and other vehicles traveled across the country to Washington, D.C., to protest COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates and related political issues. Many overpasses along the route were gathering places for supporters who cheered and waved to the convoy.
The body camera video from Officer Jeffrey Knopp recorded interactions with the tow truck driver and with Morris. The Tribune-Star obtained a copy of the body camera footage through a public records request.
The video, redacted to obscure license plates and children, shows Officer Knopp approach the scene and talk calmly to people on the bridge.
The officer asks multiple people if they have a “permit to block the road,” including Morris.
The officer points out the bridge is a hill crest so blocking one lane of the road creates a safety hazard.
On the video, the officer asks the tow truck driver if he has a permit to block the road.
“No,” the driver said. “Do you want all these people getting run over? So it’s safer for me to be sitting here than for all these people to get hurt.”
“Not at all,” the officer responds, explaining that blocking the road is an ordinance violation and could result in a ticket for blocking traffic. The officer also said it is legal for people to be on the bridge.
The officer asks for the tow truck to be moved. The driver appeared hesitant and said it would take at least 10 minutes to get the truck moving.
The officer is then directed toward Commissioner Morris, who also said he did not have a permit to block traffic.
Morris, who identified himself as a county commissioner, tells the officer his truck “broke down” about 20 minutes earlier, but he did not call a wrecker.
“The air brakes are locked up,” Morris said.
Moments later, the officer can be heard notifying his supervisor via phone, “They are all refusing” to move their vehicles off the bridge.
Roberts declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.
The special prosecutor also declined comment.
Morris also said he had no comment about the investigation.
“I don’t know anything about it,” Morris said when contacted Monday afternoon by the Tribune-Star.
Lisa Trigg
