Special Olympics Indiana will host its 53rd annual Summer Games from June 9-11 on and around the campuses of Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The organization’s largest annual sports event, the 2023 Summer Games will bring together more than 2,100 athletes from across the state to participate in seven Olympic-type sports: bocce, bowling, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, track and field and volleyball.
The theme for the event is “Everyday Champions,” which reminds Special Olympics athletes and delegations that being a champion isn’t always about winning a medal or performing well in competition. It’s also about everyday actions, like demonstrating good sportsmanship, supporting teammates and helping others feel like a winner.
Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners representing 60 delegations from every part of the state will compete during the weekend, with around 1,000 coaches and 1,000 volunteers plus family members and supporters also expected to make the journey to Terre Haute.
Among the weekend’s festivities, the Opening Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. June 9 at the Hulman Center and feature a Parade of Athletes, live entertainment, ceremonial lighting of the Summer Games cauldron and remarks from Special Olympics Indiana President and CEO Jeff Mohler as well as Olympic gold-medalist diver David Boudia. Olympic Town presented by Duke Energy will also be open throughout the weekend, offering a variety of activities, souvenirs and entertainment for athletes, coaches and family members.
The community is invited to attend a special presentation featuring excerpts from the award-winning documentary “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” at 7:30 p.m. June 10 at the ISU Student Union. The film, which inspired the theme Summer Games “Everyday Champions,” honors Erskine’s legacy as a lifelong champion of acceptance and inclusion.
All events and activities during the Summer Games are free and open to the public. Volunteers are still needed. Those interested can visit SOIndiana.org or walk up at venues to register on site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.