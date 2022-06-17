Special Olympics return!

More than 1,800 athletes competing at 2022’s Summer Special Olympic Games participated in opening ceremonies Friday night at Hulman Center before the games begin in earnest Saturday.
They’ll compete in nine sports including bocce ball, bowling, cycling, horseshoes, swimming, soccer, volleyball and track and field.
This year marks the first full, in-person Summer Games since 2019.
The opening ceremony included a few departures from years past. There was no torch run on Friday, nor was there a Parade of Athletes. Instead, athletes milled around outside until about 7:30 p.m. — the time the ceremony was to begin — until entering the arena and going directly to their seats. Not until 8:30 p.m. did the ceremony commence.
“We’re just trying to figure out which direction we should be going,” said Jodi Moan, executive director of Happiness Bag and leader of the 74 athletes on the Vigo County team.
“We’re doing things different with the renovations to Hulman Center, that’s added another level,” Moan said. “More than anything, everyone is so excited to be back and have the opportunity to compete, see the friends they’ve made throughout the years.”
Vigo County athletes wore T-shirts with a red, white and blue eagle on the front; on the back was the inspirational phrase “Be strong when you are weak, brave when you are scared and humble when you are victorious.” Other Area 7 athletes from adjacent counties also wore that shirt.
Athletes were anxious for the games to get underway. Joyce Julian, who is playing bocce ball in her seventh Special Olympics, said, “I wait all year for this weekend. You get to see everybody, you have so much fun.”
She thought the changes to the opening ceremony were a good idea. “It’s better than walking that ramp, because that ramp is hard on everybody.”
“It makes it different because it makes your heart really happy when you and all these people are giving high-fives,” said Janice Inman of the lack of a parade of athletes. As it turned out, people were on hand to high-five the athletes as they entered the arena.
Inman, another bocce ball player, was wearing medals from her previous five Olympics.
“Special Olympics is my life, it’s my dream, and I do it everyday,” she said. “Now I do it for my buddy Ed Yau who passed away. He was a swimmer.” Yau died in May of 2020.
Brianna Carter was at her 11th Special Olympics, first competing when she was 9 years old. She competes in several track and field events, including the 50 meter dash, softball throw and standing long jump. When she visits Happiness Bag, she plays basketball and volleyball.
“The best thing is to see everyone smile and have fun,” Carter said. “The competition is great, and my goal is just to make friends and have fun.”
Clayton Bartholoma, who has been bowling “a whole lot of years,” said his favorite part is “You have to be brave. I’m very excited. I’ve got friends here. I love my coach and I can’t wait to win or lose tomorrow.”
Another bowler, Ramon Parks said his favorite part was “bowling good.” He said he makes a lot of friends and that he enjoys the opening ceremony because “they have a lot of crowds.”
Moan said that Vigo County athletes weren’t the only ones who look forward to the Special Olympics year round.
“For a lot of people from out of town, this is a highlight for them,” she said. “It’s a family event for a lot of folks, and for some, it’s their vacation. They get to get out of town, come to Terre Haute and do some of the things they love to do.
“This is what they’ve worked for,” she added. “This is their pinnacle.”
