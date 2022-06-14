Special Olympics return to Terre Haute

Special Olympics Indiana will host its 52nd annual Summer Games on and around the campuses of Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology from Friday through Sunday.
The organization’s largest annual event, the 2022 Summer Games will represent a return to full, in-person festivities and competition, with around 2,000 athletes from across the state expected to take part. Throughout the weekend, Special Olympics Indiana will pay tribute to its history, with the premiere of a documentary about former Brooklyn Dodger and program patron Carl Erskine, “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story.” It will also tout the achievements of members of Team Indiana who competed at the recent 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
Athletes train and practice regularly with their teammates before competing at the county and area levels, all in preparation for these three days of state-level competition in nine Olympic-type sports. For the first time, soccer will be included as an official sport at Summer Games along with bocce, bowling, cycling, horseshoes, power-lifting, swimming, volleyball and track and field.
An additional 1,000 coaches and 2,200 volunteers plus family members and supporters are expected to make the trek to Terre Haute.
For the first time since 2019, Summer Games will include in-person opening ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hulman Center. The ceremony will feature a parade of athletes, live entertainment, the lighting of the Flame of Hope, and remarks from Special Olympics Indiana President and CEO Jeff Mohler as well as Ted Green, documentary filmmaker of the Erskine film.
The Games are free and open to the public to attend. Volunteers are still needed to support all aspects the event. Those interested can visit SOIndiana.org for information or walk up at Summer Games venues to register on site.
