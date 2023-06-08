Offering three days of friendship and fun, ceremony and celebration, Special Olympics Indiana’s 53rd annual Summer Games kick off Friday and run through Sunday on and around the campuses of Indiana State Universities and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
All events and activities are free and open to the public. Volunteers are still needed to support all aspects of the event. Those interested can visit SOIndiana.org for additional information or walk up at venues to register on site.
Among the weekend’s festivities, the Opening Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Hulman Center and feature a parade of athletes, live entertainment, ceremonial lighting of the cauldron, and remarks from Special Olympics Indiana President and CEO Jeff Mohler as well as Olympic gold-medalist diver David Boudia.
The community also is invited to attend a special presentation featuring excerpts from the award-winning documentary “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” at 7:30 p.m. June 10 at the ISU Student Union. The film, which inspired the theme “Everyday Champions,” honors Erskine’s legacy as a lifelong champion of acceptance and inclusion.
