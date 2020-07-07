The Creating Positive Relationships program used by the Vigo County School Corp. needs to be replaced by one that is more inclusive, particularly of the LGBTQ community, several speakers stated during Tuesday’s meeting of the School Board sex education committee.

More than 20 speakers took to the podium, and each one — similar to the night before — received applause.

Tuesday’s meeting was the third information-gathering work session of the School Board’s sex education committee. Presentations and followup public comment came from those who support a comprehensive sex education program.

Those challenging CPR are concerned that for young people who do engage in sex, CPR doesn’t adequately instruct them on how to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy. They say the curriculum is too narrow and it is not inclusive.

Rev. Mike Riggins said the CPR curriculum “does not tell the whole truth about human sexuality ... And it does not provide an equal welcome for all.”

The curriculum “needs to do a much better job of making space for the LGBTQ community. When a gay young person enters the classroom for sex ed in Vigo County, for the love of God, we ought to provide a curriculum that welcomes him or her as well as it does straight students. I urge this board to do better.”

He urged the board to find a sex education curriculum “that contains the best, most current, most complete, scientifically-based information and find one that welcomes all the students without exception.”

Melissa McCollister, an Indiana State University assistant professor of social work, also raised concerns about the lack of inclusiveness. She said former VCSC students she now teaches at ISU have been harmed by the CPR curriculum.

When sex ed doesn’t address the needs, questions and concerns of LGBTQ students, those students feel shame and guilt.

She told a personal story. She is a 45-year-old lesbian who came out at age 20. “I felt safer then than I do now,” she said. After she had moved to Terre Haute, she hung a gay flag in the back yard because she was too afraid to put it in her front yard.

Neighbors asked why she didn’t put it out front and she told them she feared being a target of hate. McCollister became emotional as she told the story. Her neighbors responded by putting out a gay flag, “and they are straight.” Someone else down the street did the same.

“That’s how it happens. And it doesn’t happen any other way,” McCollister said. “It is each one of our lives that is so important.”

Martina Hull, a 2005 North Vigo graduate and a gay woman, said she is familiar with CPR. “I also know how it made me feel ... I bore shame and guilt. And I felt as if I had less worth than my peers.”

She is a parent of three children who are VCSC students, “My question to you is this. How will you teach my children to feel about me? How will you teach my children to feel about themselves? My children are our future. I hope you teach them to include their peers and value themselves regardless of their sexual identity — and above all, that love triumphs, always.”

Ruth Hill Bro, an attorney and parent of two VCSC students, talked about state law as it pertains to sex ed.

Indiana law requires that if schools offer sex education, it must teach abstinence “as the expected standard for all school-age children” and teach that abstinence is the “only certain way to avoid out-of-wedlock pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases and other associated health problems.”

But, Hill Bro said, while curriculum must include abstinence, it can go beyond that and be more comprehensive. “Indiana law does not prevent sex education courses from talking about other things to decrease risk, and as a public health matter, it makes sense to do so,” she said.

She likened abstinence as the “gold standard” for decreasing risk of STIs and pregnancy, and compared it to staying home as the “gold standard” for COVID-19.

Speaker Dominique Morefield, who graduated from Terre Haute South Vigo High School, described CPR as “shame based teaching.” It also did not adequately deal with sexual violence.

Morefield said she is part of the LGBTQ community and now identifies as queer, but didn’t always. “I was very confused about my sexual identity” and the curriculum didn’t deal with those topics.

“Because of the shame-based teaching, I felt scared to ask questions,” Morefield said. “Do I not matter? ... Why is it being taught that people like me are inappropriate?”

After the work session, Superintendent Rob Haworth said that the sex education curriculum, including CPR, is undergoing an outside review. The review is of the curriculum and how it is delivered.

As far as the next step, he will talk with the sex education committee and ask them what direction they want to go. “It’s an important issue that we need to get right,” Haworth said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.