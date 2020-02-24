Speakers out in force at school board meeting

The topic of sex education drew a large audience to Monday’s Vigo County School Board meeting, with 17 people speaking, about evenly divided among those who support the existing program and those who want change.
Later in the meeting, the board by a 7-0 vote approved a recommendation to create a board-level committee “to establish an overview and parameters for sex education.”
The committee will develop a process to examine the curriculum, including the delivery and model of that curriculum. The expectation is the committee will make a recommendation to the full board related to that process.
“I think what we heard is that our community loves their children. They have a difference of opinion about what the school’s role is in terms of sex education and how that should be delivered, and what role should be the parents, and what role should be the school’s,” Superintendent Rob Haworth said after the meeting.
“The loudest thing we heard is that we love our kids and we want the best for them — even though they may be on two sides of that [sex education] issue.”
Haworth said it will be “difficult” to meet the charge, “but we will meet it.”
The debate relates to the district’s use of the Creating Positive Relationships [CPR] program.
The core message of the CPR program is that “postponing sexual activity until marriage is the healthiest choice.” The school corporation’s health teachers partner with the Terre Haute Crisis Pregnancy Center, which offers the program.
Some parents and citizens are concerned that for young people who do engage in sex, CPR doesn’t adequately instruct them on how to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy. They say the curriculum is too narrow, lacks medical accuracy and doesn’t address LGBTQ issues.
They also have called for the CPR curriculum to receive an outside evaluation.
The first speaker, Andrew Garber, is assistant state director of American Atheists and has two children in Vigo County schools. He advocated for comprehensive sex education.
Garber said people should be able to agree on some things, including what should be the goals of a sex education program: to decrease teen pregnancy, decrease sexually transmitted disease rates, to decrease the need for abortions and to decrease sexual harassment and bullying.”
He also believes it’s important to instruct students on consent.
Programs that teach abstinence only until marriage “just don’t work,” Garber said.
“Students deserve the facts ... scientific, evidence-based information,” he said. Comprehensive programs will help children protect themselves.
Cary King, who has taught the CPR curriculum in Vigo County schools, said it is reviewed and revised yearly. Some of the demonstrations and activities used in the past — and subject to recent criticism — are no longer used, she said.
As a parent, King said, “We should set the highest, safest education for our children. And that is to avoid all risk. When our kids engage in sex, at any age, there is a risk.”
King said the CPR curriculum is open for review and changes can be made.
Other speakers supporting CPR raised concerns that a comprehensive curriculum could encourage young people to have sex, and that parents should be the primary teachers — with schools providing a supplemental role.
Parent David Wells said he believes the CPR program is appropriate and family-centered. He said he doesn’t understand why anyone would have issues with it. “CPR is not the only information our daughter receives. As parents, I believe it is our responsibility to teach our daughter dating, relationships, sex and marriage — it’s not the school’s — it is the parents’. We are the most important source of information.”
Ruth Fairbanks, who has frequently raised concerns about the CPR program, urged the district to survey students about their needs and provide a curriculum that addresses those needs. She said there is a wide range of alternative programs that could be offered instead of CPR.
Fairbanks pointed to a Youth Risk Behavior Survey in which 67.1 percent of Indiana high school students surveyed reported having had sex by the time they are seniors.
Sex education is not required in Indiana schools, but state law does require that if schools offer sex education it must teach abstinence “as the expected standard for all school age children” and teach that abstinence “is the only certain way to avoid out-of-wedlock pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases and other associated health problems.”
In other matters:
• The School Board approved a strategic plan for 2020-25, which covers areas including facilities, technology, fiscal accountability, student services and early childhood education.
The plan addresses critical challenges, including a shrinking enrollment that studies indicate will continue to decline over the next several years. The plan also addresses the district’s deficit spending and related budget cuts.
Highlights provided so far include eight concepts for high school facilities as well as Chromebooks for all students by 2023.
The strategic plan has been in development for more than a year and addresses priorities brought forward by the community, including technology, Haworth said. The plan moves forward the district’s plan to develop “a tech-rich environment for our students by identifying devices for our children and a learning management system” that will enable digital lesson plans.
”We’re very excited about that,” he said.
The board also approved Canvas as the Learning Management System for K-12 teachers and students to use in classrooms. Teachers will be able to create new multimedia learning content, using more interactive video and audio resources.
The district plans to move toward 1:1 [one device for every student] using Chromebooks, with a goal of distributing 15,000 Chromebooks over the next four years.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
