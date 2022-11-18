Ivy Tech Community College, along with the Vigo County History Center, is launching a speaker series in conjunction with the exhibit “The History of Medicine in Vigo County.”
The first speaker of the series will explore health care in the United States. Indiana State University professor of Anthropology, Dr. Shawn Phillips will present, “Secret Disease: The Hidden Story of Syphilis in America” at 2 p.m. today at the Vigo County History Center.
“The presentation will discuss the medical and cultural responses to syphilis from the Colonial Era to the mid-20th century,” according to Phillips. “This disease inspired nursery rhymes and helped mercury to become a common medical ingredient.”
Not only will the presentation explore medical discoveries, but also the familiar people involved. “Historical figures including Cotton Mather, Benjamin Franklin, explorers Lewis and Clark, among others contributed to the story,” Phillips said. “A large part of the medical response was to ‘hide’ the stigmatizing diagnosis, leaving the virulent infection to become a heavy disease burden for the U.S. population. Archaeological studies are used to show patterns in the cultural response that are absent from the historical record.”
Phillips has served as a professor of Anthropology at ISU since 2001. He received a bachelor’s degree at Purdue University and his doctorate at the State University of New York, Albany. He has more than 40 publications and professional reports. Publishers include Cambridge University Press, Journal of Paleopathology, and the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, among others. He has presented both domestically and internationally, including England, Finland, Canada and Cuba.
Attendees should be aware the presentation includes images of skeletal remains.
The next speaker series event will take place in the spring and will follow the impact of smallpox in Terre Haute. The History of Medicine in Vigo County exhibit will remain on display in Ivy Tech Terre Haute’s campus library through May and is open to the public. The library is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information and details, visit the Vigo County History Center website or Facebook page.
The History of Medicine, housed at Ivy Tech’s Terre Haute campus, was developed by the History Center and made possible via the Ivy Tech Center for Humanities and Medicine, funded by the National Endowment for Humanities through the Community College Challenge Grant.
