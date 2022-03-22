Speaker says 'stand up and speak up about what hate does'

For years after her courageous actions to save Jewish lives in Poland during World War II, Irene Gut Opdyke did not talk about her experiences after she had immigrated to the U.S.
But when she learned about Holocaust deniers, Opdyke knew she had to speak out.
“All these years I’ve kept silent, I’ve allowed evil. I’ve allowed the enemy to win. Because when we don’t stand up and speak up about what hate does, history will continue to repeat itself,” her daughter, Jeannie Smith, recounted during Terre Haute Human Rights Day at Indiana State University.
Opdyke, a native of Poland whose family was Catholic, risked her life in World War II by hiding Jews in a cellar beneath a German major’s villa, where she worked as a housekeeper. When the major discovered them, she bought them more time by becoming his mistress, and the 12 Jews survived.
Decades later, her story of courage made her an internationally known speaker.
When the war began, Irene Gut was a young student nurse; she became separated from her family, and she also was forced to work in a dining hall that served German officers. “At some point, when she realized what was happening to the Jewish community, she made a decision to do something about it,” Smith said.
While Opdyke died in 2003, Smith continues to tell her mother’s story, and on Tuesday, she addressed hundreds of Vigo County School Corp. high school students.
Her mother witnessed much hate during the Holocaust, but years later, Opdyke’s message was one of love.
“We all have things we believe in, things we stand for” and opinions that differ, Smith said. Heated arguments can turn into hate.
“Hate never changes anyone’s mind,” Smith said. “Love softens the hardest of hearts, opens the most closed minds.”
Smith told students they have choices every day that can make a difference. “We have hundreds of opportunities each day to see a hurt, a need, to stand with somebody, to be a friend, to speak out. Don’t waste them. The power of one can change the world,” she said.
Irving Lubliner’s mother, Felicia Bornstein Lubliner, was forced with her family into Polish ghettos and later survived two Nazi concentration campus, including Auschwitz. His mother wrote about her experiences, and he has published those writings.
During a question and answer session, Irving Lubliner talked about why it’s so important for him to continue sharing his mother’s story.
The Holocaust happened less than one lifetime ago, he said. “Could it happen again? Perhaps. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that I’ve done my part to not let it happen again.”
He says he sees people getting scapegoated and blamed for things.
“Most people did not join up with the Nazis because they had an interest in killing Jews. They saw Hitler as somebody who had an economic plan that might save Germany. So they kind of signed on with him in hopes that would happen,” Lubliner said. “And then when he decided we’re going to scapegoat the Jews and start taking their lives away, they were so enamored with him, they said, we’ll just go along with it.”
Speaking of some of today’s politicians that people tend to favor, “We need to be questioning everything they do ... We can’t just take someone and say, ‘he’s great and anything he does or she does I’m going to accept it.’ We’ve seen what can happen when that goes wrong,” he said.
Silence allows racism to spread
In a separate breakout session, Sylvester Edwards, president of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP branch, spoke on the topic, “The Truth is a Human Right.” He gave a blunt talk on the Black American experience and what it will take to end racism.
“History as far as the African American is either lost, stolen, denied and now they’re trying to change it to say, ‘We don’t want to hear it because it makes little Johnny uncomfortable,’” Edwards said.
He described racism as “a virus, a disease airborne from mouth to ears of children, babes.” The problem is that people are silent and don’t challenge it.
“Good black people have tried for 400 years to solve the problem of racism,” Edwards said. “The only one who can solve the problem of racism is good white people,” who know the racists in their families, workplaces and churches.
The silence of those good white people continues to allow racism to spread.
Speak up people,” Edwards said.
Among those attending Human Rights Day was Aiden Blunk, a senior at North Vigo High School. “It was extremely impactful,” he said of the keynote addresses by Lubliner and Smith. He plans to further his studies in Germany and hopes to eventually work as a translator for the Europen Union or United Nations.
West Vigo High School junior Preston Montgomery took the message of Lubliner and Smith to heart. It reinforced for him the importance of being kind and not judgmental of others He hopes that those in the audience who perhaps have not always treated people well “would make a change.”
Human Rights Day sponsors include ISU, the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Sisters of Providence.
