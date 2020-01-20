Becoming a leader is something that is learned, and requires sacrifice, discipline and attitude, a keynote speaker told 110 students Monday during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Youth Summit, sponsored by the Terre Haute Department of Human Relations Commission.
The summit, for students grades 6 to 12, was held at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, 924 N. 13th St.
Mayor Duke Bennett said the summit is “really just remembering those things that Martin Luther King did and when you talk to the youth … they don’t know some of that history.”
“This just reminds them of the importance of standing up for what is right, helping people overcome barriers in life and doing those things that give us all an equal opportunity.
“This summit works to get students to focus to make this a better community and them be a better person and encourage others to do the same thing,” the mayor said.
Vigo County Superintendent Rob Haworth told students they are the future of the nation.
“That is my challenge for you, to work on your character, to have a vision for your character, much like Martin Luther King had a vision for you, a vision that he died for,” Haworth said. “That is what we are honoring here...and the best way for you to honor him is work on you, so you can work on this community and make it all that it can be.”
While King today is considered someone who pushed for democracy, in the 1960s he was a controversial figure, staging protests and demonstrations against racial oppression and unequal laws, rather than purely through the courts. King used organized, nonviolent protests against southern segregation laws to seek African American equality and voting rights.
It was time of extreme civil transformation in the United States, following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and later his brother, Robert Kennedy. The Vietnam War was ongoing as well as a mass migration of African Americans to northern cities. King was at the forefront of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that attempted to give protections to people who faced social, political and economic discrimination.
“I remember Dr. King as being a leader who brought people together,” said Trent Miles, chief executive officer of the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club. Miles used his coaching voice to coordinate a series of hand claps from the students, to show “how it sounds when everyone comes together.”
“That is what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did. He brought people of all races together because he had a dream, a vision, of people working together,” Miles said. “When you decide there is something bigger than you, then you work together and can achieve whatever you want.”
“Leadership is something that is learned, it is learned through your everyday life. You are not born into it,” Miles said.
Miles referred to a tombstone, showing the year when someone was born and the date of their death. Miles said it is “that dash in between that is your life line. You make it want you want it to be.’
The letters in D-A-S-H represents discipline, attitude, sacrifice and habit.
“Dr. King has all of those things. He had discipline not to fight, to be non-violent. In his era, they were lynching people, spraying people with [water] hoses to keep them out of the schools. They were making people sit in the back of a bus,” Miles said.
Attitude is putting people before others and making things better for other people.
“There is sacrifice. Dr. King had to go to jail, missed time with his family and had to sacrifice a lot of things to get the [civil rights] movement where it needed to go,” Miles said. “Habits are what you create, that you form to back up everything else. You have to form good habits. Nowadays it is eating right, sleeping and studying. It is developing habits that will benefit you and others,” he said.
Miles is a former football player at Indiana State University and worked as a coach at several universities including, Fresno State University, University of Washington, Notre Dame and served as a head football coach at Indiana State and Georgia State University.
Miles also coached in the National Football League for the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, where he served as an assistant offensive coach for the Eagles and was a part of the Super Bowl LII Championship staff.
While the event focused on Martin Luther King, it also allowed students to interact.
“We are here to pay tribute but we can have fun doing that. It is a day full of fun,” said Jordan Lough, executive director of the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission, with prizes raffled off, often for responses to MLK questions, such as what speech is King best known for?
The Answer is King’s, “I Have a Dream” speech given in August 1963 during a March on Washington, D.C. for jobs and freedom, in which King called for civil and economic rights and an end to racism in the nation.
