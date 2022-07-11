Pet Friendly Services of Indiana is partnering with Public Vet to provide financial assistance to individuals wishing to spay/neuter their cats. Low-cost spay/neuter clinics will be held in Terre Haute on July 23 and July 24 beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The clinic will take place at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in the Community Building. Three organizations are providing financial assistance — Project HOPE, Terre Haute Humane Society and Pet Friendly Services of Indiana.
Rates are $90 for feral, free-roaming and owned cats. With support, additional discounts are available for cases with demonstrated financial need.
Surgeries are by appointment only. Pet owners should book appointments now, as spots are limited. Sign up at www.pub.vet.
