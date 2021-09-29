The Otter Creek Fire Department will host a drive-thru spaghetti dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2 with proceeds to benefit Assistant Chief John Leslie, who was diagnosed this year with stage 4 colon cancer.
Not only did the illness affect him physically, but it also affected the Leslie family financially, states a OCFD news release. The goal of this event is to ease the burden on the family.
Leslie has spent about three decades helping the community, and currenting as the department’s training chief. He ensures that all members are trained to meet National Fire Protection Association and department standards. He also provides district training for other departments.
Without Leslie’s sacrifice of his time and experience, the community would not have the high caliber of members it has today, Fire Chief Brad Stott said. “We hope the community sees fit to support a man who’s given so much.”
Otter Creek Fire Station 1 is at 5701 N. Clinton St. Dinner tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase and donations appreciated.
