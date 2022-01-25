Space to branch out

The majority of trees in Terre Haute are in above average condition, however the city has a large number of available tree planting spaces, according to a tree inventory survey from Great Lakes Urban Forestry Management.
Terre Haute has 16,212 trees in its inventory, with 3,983 planting spaces open.
“These are good planting spaces, not under overhead wires or in narrow 4-foot parkways, but planting spaces that are in good areas for trees,” said Jon Carlson, a tree consultant with Great Lakes Urban Forestry Management.
Additionally, the majority of trees are in above average condition, said Steve Lane, also a tree consultant with Great Lakes, specializing in GIS system tree management.
The study recommends immediately pruning 2,098 trees and placing another 10,974 trees on a pruning cycle. The study recommends removing 964 trees.
Only 418 trees are considered in a substantial risk category, while 14,253 trees have no risks.
“The best way to prevent the city from having litigation from property damage or, god forbid, fatalities, which do happen ... is having a risk management policy. It doesn’t matter if you have 1,000 trees that need to be removed and over 200 trees failed and hit someone’s car, if you can show you have a tree management program,” it reduces liability, Lane said.
The Michigan City firm reviewed 80% of the city’s tree inventory, the first large-scale inventory since a partial update in 2016.
Terre Haute’s first tree inventory was done in 2009, with in-house updating performed from 2010 to 2016. In this review, trees were studied from May to October last year, with each tree and tree data recorded on a GIS map. Data was then complied, with a draft manage plan submitted near the end of November.
The company made a report Monday to the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety, which last year approved a $35,075 contract for the tree inventory, with funding from a grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The company recommends reviewing the final 20% of trees within the next two years.
Trees provide economic value. A large tree provides shade to residents and businesses which reduces power use for air conditioning, Lane said. In the winter, the tree provides a wind break resulting in reduced electricity or natural gas to heat a home, plus the tree removes air pollutants, holds in carbon dioxide and helps control storm water runoff.
“Your tree population provides more than $1 million in benefits every year. The standing value (of the city’s tree inventory) is $73.4 million,” Lane said. “Trees are worth money and provide benefits. If you spend money on your tree program, they provide value. A single tree over the course of its life costs about $4,000 and returns about $8,500 in value,” Lane said.
Terre Haute’s tree inventory is also unique.
“There are 147 different (tree) species that we found in the city, which is actually an unusually large number of different species, which is a really good thing,” Carlson said.
However, nearly 40% of the city’s trees — 6,223 trees — are maple and the Asian long-horned beetle is making its way to Indiana, which feeds on those trees, Lane said. The insect is currently in Ohio and Pennsylvania. It could soon be an issue for the Hoosier state, such as with the emerald ash borer that targeted ash trees.
The city also has 1,067 “undesirable” tree species such as cottonwood, black cherry, box elder, mulberry, which Lane called weak wooded trees.
Trees in the city include oak, crabapple/apple, callery pear/pear, sycamore, rebud, honey/locust, ash, linden, sweetgum, tulip, dogwood, hackberry, elm, gingko, cherry/plum/peach and others.
Ana Erazo, Terre Haute’s director of urban forestry, said the tree inventory study shows the need for a good city budget to maintain a tree management plan.
“I have been trying to add some trimming, which is what we need, as we don’t just have to remove” trees, Erazo said. “We do need tree plantings also. According to the study, we have a lot spaces to do that.”
“We also need replace trees with trees that are declining, and not wait until they are chopped down,” she said.
Terre Haute has been recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation since 1998. The program is sponsored through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service and the Division of Forestry for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
