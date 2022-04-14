Space, budget issues emerge at Larry Bird Museum

While museum design costs will go before the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board later this month for review, the overall exhibition space for a new Larry Bird Museum may be reduced to accommodate needed storage for the Terre Haute Convention Center.
There are also budget issues to be worked out.
Mark Mederski of Mederski Vintage Services, who acts at the CIB's museum representative for the Larry Bird Museum, said the museum will need Unistrut metal framing, which are used to move movable vertical partitions or suspended items on display, plus busways, which are prefabricated electrical systems to move the framing.
Mederski has aided many museums with elevated or hung displays for motorcycles, which is relevant because the museum is to include a Bird motorcycle.
Other items needed include shading or some sort of window tint to prevent the impact of light on museum displays, which can dull some items.
Terri Conley, chair of the Capital Improvement Board's museum committee, said Thursday the museums' exhibition space may need to be reduced to accommodate storage for the convention center. Items about to be displayed in the Bird museum will be held in an off-site storage area.
Tennile Wanner, general manager for OVG 360, formerly Spectra Venue Management, which manages the convention center, said space for items such large dividers and drapes, often used for vendors at conventions, was originally planned for storage in a connecting parking garage. The dividers are on large carts.
"Our intent was to push those out into the garage, as a lot of it is metal and should not rust. But now that we have it on site, how do we push this out into the garage and get up a ramp and do that safety every time? We worry about somebody getting hurt doing that," Wanner said.
"Right now we are able to keep those big pieces of equipment in the building, but it reduces needed space for tables and chairs. Being able to have a back portion of the museum as storage, where we can just roll things right in there, has really become a necessity," Wanner said.
Jon Marvel, president of the CIB, said the museum's overall budget was $1.5 million total. However, to complete the build out of the shell for the museum, the construction cost of the museum itself will consume about $500,000 of that, leaving the museum with $1 million.
Mederski advocates that costs for the metal framing and electrical system should fall under the convention center's building costs and not the museum's.
Additionally, he says the exhibition space should not be reduced, but instead could be contain fewer displays. However, Mederski said it is important for the museum to have interactive electronics, such as past or current interviews of Bird or associates discussing different eras of Bird's playing career, such as in high school, college or in the NBA.
Conley said the funds for the museum and a shell for the museum fall under the same overall CIB budget. Conley contends the museum, with a reduced exhibition space, may be able to afford certain electronic displays as less displays would be needed.
Mederski is to meet with committee members next week to walk through the museum space to consider display options. The museum is slated to open in 2023. The Vigo County Capital Improvement Boad next meets on April 27.
Reporter Howard Greninger
