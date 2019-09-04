The Southwest School Corporation has been named a $10,000 grant recipient for the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.
The district plans to use the grant to install an educational solar energy system at the Agricultural Education Center west of Sullivan Middle School.
Students in the Sustainable Energy Alternatives agriculture course, along with STEM students, will use this system to learn about renewable solar energy and electricity generation.
There will be a check presentation Friday at the Sullivan High School football field beginning at 6:50 p.m.
