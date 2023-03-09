For the ninth year in a row, Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s Science Olympiad team is headed to state competition, one of 24 Indiana high schools to make it to that level.
State competition is Saturday at Purdue Northwest in Hammond, and a South team of 15 students will compete.
Among those students is senior Josh Cho. “I’m very excited,” he said during a practice/study session Thursday afternoon at the school. “We’re hoping to make a big splash.”
The competition involves test-taking as well as hands-on building and laboratory activities. It consists of 23 events, and South Science Olympiad coach Katie Miller assigns each student to three or four events, based on their interests and talents.
In one event, students build an airplane that is supposed to fly for a set number of seconds.
An event called the Scrambler involves a vehicle that has an egg on the front and it’s supposed to go a certain distance without breaking the egg.
The Olympiad includes many testing events that may be environmental in nature, chemistry based or physics based. Another titled rocks and minerals is geology based.
“It’s a great event and my kids really enjoy competing in it, and I have a lot of fun coaching it every year,” Miller said. “I’m proud of my tenure as coach and what we’ve accomplished.”
The Science Olympiad “gives kids such a great chance to do hands-on science work. They learn a lot of science in school and classes, but not always very hands on,” she said. In the competition, they apply that knowledge to real-world problems.
Students have been practicing each week since October.
Cho will participate in events that include “Fermi Questions,” or science-related questions that seek fast, rough estimates of a quantity, which is either difficult or impossible to measure directly.
He gave the example, how many droplets of water are in Lake Michigan?
He’s also competing in Dynamic Planet, in which students will use process skills to complete tasks related to Earth’s fresh waters.
Another event is called, Write It Do It, in which one participant will write a description of an object and how to build it. The other participant will attempt to construct the object from this description.
Cho enjoys participating in Science Olympiad because “It makes me think. I really like sitting there with a peer and really hammering on those questions. I also like the camaraderie. I’m sitting with my friends working hard at a common goal,” he said.
The winning team will represent Indiana in national competition at Wichita State University in Kansas.
Sophomore Abigail Moore is also part of the team. She’ll participate in Chem Lab, Scrambler and Forestry, a test in which participants are assessed on their knowledge of trees found in the United States.
This is Moore’s second year to participate in the Science Olympiad. She said it’s a great way to expose students to science and technology fields.
Also, “You have to learn to time manage and study independently. I think that greatly benefits us in preparing for college,” she said.
Junior Christine Liu will participate in Rocks and Minerals, Codebusters and Disease Detectives. “I really like the atmosphere. When you do the events, there are so many topics, and each year you can try different ones” and gain a lot of knowledge about each, she said.
A similar Science Olympiad competition takes place at the middle school level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.