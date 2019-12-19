South Vigo students get Santa experience

Four-year-old Haden Gallagher got quite a Christmas haul from Santa and his helpers during a party sponsored by the Terre Haute South Vigo DECA program.
Somehow, Santa knew he wanted Hot Wheels, a basketball, football and both Batman and Spider-Man super-hero action figures. He opened the box containing Spider-Man and held it up — it complemented the Spider-Man shirt Haden wore.
The South Vigo DECA hosted 27 children from Ryves Youth Center preschool and United Child Care for the Christmas party on Wednesday, a tradition that’s continued for several years. The morning included many activities and plenty of food: breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts, snacks, a visit from Santa, plentiful presents, a movie and lunch.
The DECA program also hosts the children for a Halloween Trick or Treat event, and it made 29 Thanksgiving baskets for the families a few weeks ago.
South Vigo junior Parker Smith spent time with Gallagher, and together, they wrote a thank you letter to Santa. It read in part, “Thank you, Santa. All my presents were awesome.”
Smith enjoys spending time with the children. “It’s pretty cool to be working with them and seeing them happy,” he said. Haden attends the pre-school program at Ryves.
The South Vigo students purchase gifts out of their own pockets, but DECA also has fundraisers to help cover the costs of the event, said Gen Craft, South Vigo marketing teacher and DECA sponsor. “We think community service is an important part of what we do.”
Craft said her students are enthusiastic about the program. “You’ll see these great big, huge football players and they just love these little kiddoes. I think it’s good they get to be role models,” she said.
About 100 DECA students from six classes participated in the event.
Pam Otte, director of Ryves Youth Center preschool, said the children “have a wonderful time with the DECA students.” The children filled out a Christmas wish list when they visited for Halloween, so Santa had a heads-up.
One of the Ryves children, 4-year-old Donald, was thrilled to open his Paw Patrol firetruck as South Vigo student Ryan Liebermann looked on. “Every little kid dreams of having presents and seeing Santa. I think it’s cool just to be able to help out,” Liebermann said.
In another classroom, United Child Care children enjoyed the same activities. One of the children, Grace, ran up to Craft to show the thank you card she made for Santa; Grace had drawn a picture of a reindeer inside. “Good job,” Craft told her, and Grace hurried back to her seat for more fun and games.
Kensy Weidenbenner, a South Vigo freshman who did projects with Grace, said, “I love little children and enjoy helping them learn.” Grace liked decorating cookies — and receiving presents of course; she, too, received items on her Santa list, including Play-doh, a Barbie doll, and a Jojo Siwa bag.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.