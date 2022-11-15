For the fourth year in a row, Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s Spell Bowl team is the Class 1 state champion and it earned a new honor this year — overall state champion.
The school won the Class 1 state championship Nov. 1; Class 1 high schools are those with the largest enrollments. On Saturday, the same South Vigo students earned overall champion status, beating 29 other state finalists in the overall state championship at Purdue University.
“South students worked diligently to achieve this goal,” said spell bowl coach Peggy Grabowski. “Every year I have high expectations of my team, and every year South’s spellers meet or exceed my expectations.”
The spell bowl team studied 2,198 words, attended myriad practices in and outside of school and competed well under pressure, she said. “I am very proud to be their coach.”
It is South’s fourth Class 1 championship, with the team spelling 89 out of 90 words correctly, and its 20th consecutive time to qualify for state finals.
“Overall state champion” is something new this year as part of the Indiana Association of School Principals competition. South was the top scorer among all competing high schools, regardless of class, spelling 87 out of 90 words correctly.
The 10 spellers in state competition were as follows: Arjun Bhatia, Pia Carino (co-captain), Anthony Chapman, Anika Gera, Nathan Hawkins, Jessica Kallubhavi, Daphne Kirby, Kathleen Li, Christine Liu and Samhita Shantharam (co-captain).
The four alternates were Reign Geller, Sophia House, John Mann and Crystal Wang.
The state overall runner up was Roncalli High School of Indianapolis and state third place was Penn High School of Mishawaka.
Terre Haute North Vigo was a state finalist in overall high school competition.
In the junior division state final overall competition, both Otter Creek and Sarah Scott middle schools were state finalists, according to IASP.
According to Diane Abel, of the IASP, the highest scoring team in each of the four classes was named class state champion and was an automatic qualifier for Saturday’s state finals.
Thirty teams have always advanced to the state competition, so with the four class state champions, the next 26 highest scores, regardless of class, qualified for the state finals, Abel said.
At state finals, there were no class designations. All teams competed for the top three placings: overall state champion, state runner up, and state third place. The remaining 27 teams received plaques as a state finalist participants.
The same qualifying system was used for the junior level teams.
State overall final results can be found at the following: http://bit.ly/3EBfe92.
