Logan Blueher had big plans after his upcoming graduation from Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
The 19-year-old loved animals and planned to attend Purdue University in the fall; his goal was to become a veterinarian.
Blueher was killed Monday when a train struck the SUV he was driving in southern Vigo County. The accident took place about 3:20 p.m. on East Harlan Drive near Bono Road.
He had worked at Heritage Animal Hospital for almost three years as a kennel attendant. The animal hospital posted on its Facebook page the following:
“Our hearts are broken with the loss of one of our Heritage Animal Hospital family members. We ask for your patience as we mourn such an incredible human being. Please keep Logan’s family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time.”
Sarah Crabb, Heritage practice manager, has fond memories of Blueher. He was more than an employee. “He was my little buddy,” she said.
He worked at Heritage, primarily the south location but sometimes the north location, both after school and on weekends. He worked full-time in the summer and on breaks.
“Anyone that knew him would have known that he’d much rather be here than anywhere else,” Crabb said.
He had a presence, she said. “There was never a doubt that Logan was here. He was a spunky kid … he was never not laughing and joking; it was welcomed. He was a great kid.”
Blueher was about to graduate from South Vigo in June and was recently admitted to Purdue. He talked about all of his plans last Thursday when he was at the animal hospital.
Blueher loved animals and had two dogs, a beagle mix named Coco Chanel and a beagle named Dolce.
Crabb hired Blueher and worked closely with him during his employment there. “When he first started here, he was your typical teenage kid that had no plans. It was a joy to watch him grow into having a plan and having all these dreams and things he was actually accomplishing,” she said.
He would have been a wonderful veterinarian, she said. “We were so proud of him for getting into Purdue.”
Blueher planned to continue working at Heritage through the summer and was already sad about leaving, although he couldn’t wait to come back on his breaks, she said.
Crabb said she was often his go-to person if he had a question or concern about something. Once he called her when he blew a fuse in his kitchen and wasn’t sure what to do.
Terre Haute South Vigo High School posted the following on its Facebook page:
“We pride ourselves in being a family and yesterday [Monday] we tragically lost a member of our South Braves family in an accident.
“Logan Blueher was a senior who was scheduled to graduate in two weeks and attend Purdue University in the fall. Logan was funny, smart, and loyal. He loved his car, his friends, and most of all, he loved animals.
“We hope to honor Logan’s memory in the coming weeks and at graduation with a project to help animals at Heritage Animal Hospital [where he worked] as well as at the Terre Haute Humane Shelter.
“Counselors are available at THS for students and staff for as long as needed. Please hug your loved ones and pray for our #southside family. We are hurting today and we are praying for peace and comfort for Logan’s family and loved ones at this time.”
The Vigo County School Corp. released the following statement:
“The Vigo County School Corp. has learned of the tragic loss of Terre Haute South Vigo senior Logan Blueher. We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Logan’s family and friends.”
The school district’s trauma response team, which includes counselors and administrators, were on-hand Tuesday at Terre Haute South. Additional support will be available to students and staff in the days ahead.
